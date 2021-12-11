OCONOMOWOC — Watertown senior Meghan Hurtgen won the uneven bars and the all-around title to lead the gymnastics team to a second place finish with a 125.300 score in the Gold Division at the Oconomowoc Invitational on Saturday.
"We had so many team positives today,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. "We had a great team attitude today and supported each other throughout the meet. The girls are learning how to pick each other up and encourage each other.”
The Goslings began on the uneven bars and scored 30.25.
Hurtgen won the bars with an 8.850. Junior Mikaylah Fessler placed eighth with a 7.750. Sophomore Paige Petig was 14th with a 7.0. Junior Aveline Jacob was 17th with a 6.650. Junior Mikayla Dehnert finished 18th with a 6.6.
"All No stops or extra swing on our routines today,” Wendt said. “Overall, our bar sets today where better than last Tuesday and we hit 30 as a team.
"Aveline has been working hard on her form and added a layout dismount today. Paige worked to add a free/clear hip on the high bar today so that her hips don’t touch the bar to increase her value. Mikaylah Fessler also had a nice swinging set today, she had been working on her free/clear hip and handstand. Meghan had a solid routine today as she’s getting back into the groove of her routine.
Watertown competed next on the balance beam and scored 28.95.
Hurtgen placed third with an 8.650. Jacob was 15th with a 7.050. Senior Ella Faltersack (19th, 6.650), freshman Sammy Knight (20th, 6.6) and senior Lauryn Olson (tied for 24th, 6.2) also competed.
"We easily still have three points to earn on beam if we just stay on and make our jump connections,” Wendt said. "Meghan and Ella both had no fall beam routines today. We are going to drill full sets so we can have a great beam day next week."
On the floor exercise, the Goslings compiled a 33.65 score.
Hurtgen took third with a 9.025. Olson was fifth with an 8.450. Knight tied for seventh with an 8.275. Jacob (17th, 7.9) and Dehnert (21st, 7.375) also competed.
"This is always our favorite and shining event,” Wendt said. "As a team we didn’t do so good on beam, but I was so happy to see everyone was pumped and ready for floor, they didn’t let beam carry over.
"Mikayla Dehnert made her new floor pass of a front layout. Aveline does a layout half in her first pass and Sammy does a full in her first pad. They were both so high and had so much power they fell out of it. Time for Jacob to do a full and Knight to do a 1.5 twist. Lauryn and Meghan had dazzling and fun routines. They did great ending us on floor."
The Goslings closed out the competition with a 32.45 team score on the vault.
Hurgten placed second with an 8.250. Jacob tied for fourth with an 8.150. Knight tied for seventh with an 8.05. Olson tied for 12th with an 8.0. Fessler tied for 15th with a 7.950
"Mikaylah Fessler, Aveline and Lauryn all threw nice half halves,” Wendt said. "Sammy got to compete for her first meet and threw her tsuk on vault. She landed on her feet but had so much power she piked under and took a fall so realistically she will be scoring mid to high 8s once she gets comfortable. Meghan landed her yurchenko on her feet."
Hurtgen’s winning all-around score was 34.775. Jacob took sixth in all-around scoring with a 29.750.
The Goslings host an invitational next Saturday.
Gold Division Team scores: Waukesha 130.200, Watertown 125.300, Waupun 122.350, Brookfield East/Central 122.175, Glenbard West 120.650, Sheboygan 98.525
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.