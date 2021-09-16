TROUBLE ON 26
High scores — Men: Brad Ziemer 741 (219, 277, 245), Jake Sell 711 (223, 242, 246), Brad Dantuma 684 (245, 247), Pushy Strauss 634 (211, 222, 201), Kadan Jablonski 618 (245, 226), Cody Gallagher 606 (212, 201), Brian Weihert 601 (220, 211). Women: Kim Rosinski 582 (233), Amy Eicksteadt 537, Janis Garland 535 (213), Dee Ziemer 518
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Ultimate Landscaping;15
Hair By Ashley Anne;12
Watertown Bowl;12
Fathead's Country Campers;10
Wasted Management;9
Division 2
Rosy Lane Holsteins;12
Drafty Misfits;12
Do Right Concrete;9
Gudenkauf Farms;8
Schaefer's Soft Water;6
MOONLITERS
High scores: Brenda Scherret 523 (232), Candice Meschke 517 (200), Vicky Butcher 488 (201), Tiana Bostwick 485, Jenni Sommers 453
Standings
;Pts.
Kube Custom Carpentry;5
Watertown Bowl;4
Fathead’s Country Campes;4
DAM Doctors;3
Sommers;3
Nielsen Amusements;2
Berres Brothers;0
3 MAN SLEEPER
High Scores: Pete Richter 703 (243), Amanda Blanke 641 (226), Pete Boer 636 (225), Brandon Radloff 616 (217), Mike Peters 615 (229), Josh Bartz 614 (228) Jason Bavuso 602
Standings
;Pts.
JLS;16
Pine Cone;14
G & W Electric;12
Rusty Nail;12
Kathy’s Buffalo;10
Miller 64;9
Hersh’s Gang;9
Watertown Bowl;7
Jak’s;2
COMMUNITY
High scores: Brad Ziemer 739 (268), Dale Stangler 658 (225), Larry Romprey 636 (238), Tom Fairall 621 (211), Louis Strupp 603 (235)
Standings
;Pts.
Ann’s Farmington Inn;5
KG Builders;5
Stull Agronomy;5
Schaefer’s Soft Water;4
Watertown Bowl;3
Silver Eagle Saloon;2
KEGLER KINGS
High scores — Men: Andrew Jonas 726 (278, 241, 207), Shawn Voelz 678 (216, 232, 230), Jonathan Kaufmann 661 (242, 231), Jake Bergmann 653 (214, 220, 219), Will Reed 634 (231, 219), Doug Ketelhohn 630 (224, 222), Greg Brock 626 (212, 211, 203), Brad Dantuma 614 (235), Damien Lopez 604 (238). Women: Ashley Kaufmann 622 (204, 225), Kari Kaufmann 610 (214, 223), Brett Lopez 589 (225), Jodie Bircher 580 (225), Wendy Kaufmann 527, Annie Caya 525
Standings
;Pts.
Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;12
Bob’s Bunch;9
Fun Farm N’ Toys;9
We Don’t Care;9
G Brock Auto Repair;7
Local Waters;5
American Family Insurance;5
John & Hellekson;5
Revolution Pro Shop;2
LADIES FRIENDLY
High scores: Karin Reszynski 598 (205, 235), Tammy Burke 567, Sara Schaefer 557 (222), Melissa Kreusel 547, Jean Musil 541 (234), Amanda Saeger 512
Standings
;Pts.
Stacey’s 2;14
KT Gals;12
Schaefer’s;12
Ball Handlers;12
Kraemer’s;10
Silver Eagle;10
Who Gives a Split;10
Team 14;8
Kozi Homes;8
Alley Gals;6
Travel Leaders;4
RJ Exterior;4
Watertown Bowl;4
Stacey’s I;0
Sept. 8 high scores: Lynsey Wolfgram 643 (214, 232), Karin Reszynski 622 (226, 204), Jeri Schlatter 596 (202, 211), Ali Mauer 578 (203), Sherena Mallow 570 (202), Jen Bowlin 552, Melissa Kreusel 552 (247), Katelyn Hodel 526 (216), June Stuebs Prochaska 525 (215), Megan Karl 523, Barb Bauer 506, Holly Bauer 500
