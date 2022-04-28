DEFOREST — Abby Walsh had a monster game with four hits and two RBIs to lead Watertown’s softball team to a 6-4 Badger East win over DeForest on Thursday.
Watertown (10-2, 8-1 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Drew Hinrichs tripled to right and scored on an RBI single to right by Walsh.
DeForest (1-10, 1-7) rallied with a run in the first inning and another in the third inning to take a 2-1 lead.
The Goslings answered with five runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.
Kim Hafenstein kicked off the one-out rally with a double to left and leadoff hitter Maggie Strupp followed with a two-run homer to left. AJ Johnson and Hinrichs chased DeForest starter Payton Steffen by drawing back-to-back walks. Walsh greeted reliever Trysten Schroeder with a two-run single to left and later scored on Olivia Edyvean’s RBI single to right.
Johnson allowed four runs on five hits with three strikeouts and four walks over seven innings.
“Good to get this week over with,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “Four games back to back are tough on any team. Alyx Johnson battled for us the last four days in cold windy weather. Can’t ask for more than that.
“Kim Hafenstein had two big hits to keep us in it. We’ve been looking for someone to step up and give us another bat in our line up and she did that today.
“Maggie Strupp hit a two run home run that put us back in the lead. Maggie has been a true leader for us defensively and at the plate. She’s our lead off hitter and as she goes we usually follow.”
Watertown hosts Sauk Prairie on Monday, Monona Grove on Tuesday and Beaver Dam on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.