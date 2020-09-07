L-Cat girls claim victory

PALMYRA — Lake Mills freshman Ava Vesperman fell less than two seconds short of the course record at the Palmyra-Eagle Old Fashioned Cross Country Meet on Friday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.

Vesperman timed in at 20 minutes, 45.5 seconds to finish second overall in the girls race. Poynette’s Katelyn Chadwick clocked in at 2:43.9, good for a course record. Vesperman set the course record earlier in the season on Aug. 27 with a 23:07.

The L-Cat girls won with 17 points.

The Lake Mills girls have finished first in all three meets to start the season.

L-Cat seniors Brooke Fair and Lauren Winslow finished third and fourth, respectively, overall. Fair came in at 21:32.3, while Winslow crossed the finish line at 22:38.6.

Lake Mills’ Jenna Housey (23:33.4) and Olivia Klubertanz (24:13.5) were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the race.

Quentin Saylor finished first for the Lake Mills boys with a time of 20:18.4. The L-Cat boys finished third with 76 points.

