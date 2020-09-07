PALMYRA — Lake Mills freshman Ava Vesperman fell less than two seconds short of the course record at the Palmyra-Eagle Old Fashioned Cross Country Meet on Friday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Vesperman timed in at 20 minutes, 45.5 seconds to finish second overall in the girls race. Poynette’s Katelyn Chadwick clocked in at 2:43.9, good for a course record. Vesperman set the course record earlier in the season on Aug. 27 with a 23:07.
The L-Cat girls won with 17 points.
The Lake Mills girls have finished first in all three meets to start the season.
L-Cat seniors Brooke Fair and Lauren Winslow finished third and fourth, respectively, overall. Fair came in at 21:32.3, while Winslow crossed the finish line at 22:38.6.
Lake Mills’ Jenna Housey (23:33.4) and Olivia Klubertanz (24:13.5) were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the race.
Quentin Saylor finished first for the Lake Mills boys with a time of 20:18.4. The L-Cat boys finished third with 76 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.