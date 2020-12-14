A total of 10 players — five from Lakeside Lutheran and five from Lake Mills — were named to the 2020 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region Team.
Lakeside’s Ben Buxa, John O’Donnell and Micah Cody earned recognition on both sides of the football.
Buxa, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound sophomore, was selected as both a defensive end and offensive lineman. Buxa recorded 25 tackles, including four tackles for a loss and had two quarterback sacks.
O’Donnell, a 6-5, 200-pound senior, also was chosen as a defensive end as well as a tight end/fullback. On defense, O’Donnell had three TFLs while on offense, he caught 12 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
Cody was selected as an inside linebacker and running back. The 6-0, 200-pound senior led the team with 41 tackles and tied Buxa with four TFLs. On offense, Cody rushed for 759 yards and 11 TDs, both team-highs.
Also selected to the WFCA All-Region Team were the Warriors’ Nathan Chesterman and Tersony Vater. Chesterman, a 6-0, 170-pound senior, was selected at outside linebacker after making 14 tackles. Vater, a 6-0, 160-pound defensive back, made 23 tackles while sharing the team interception lead with Chesterman (2).
Chosen from Lake Mills were Charlie Cassady, Charlie Bender, Josh Lescohier, Adam Moen and Jaxon Retrum.
Cassady, a 5-11, 190-pound senior, earned honors at both inside linebacker and running back. On defense, Cassady recorded 34 tackles, three TFLs and had two fumble recoveries. On offense, the senior led the L-Cats with 719 yards while scoring nine touchdowns.
Bender (6-2, 165, Sr.) earned WFCA honors at defensive back after intercepting two passes.
Lescohier (6-0, 235, Sr.) helped Lake Mills average 425.4 yards/game from his offensive line position.
Moen (6-3, 190, Sr.) was the top quarterback in the state passing, completing 176-of-250 attempts for 2,326 yards and 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
Retrum (6-4, 195, Sr.) caught 55 passes for 889 yards and 11 touchdowns to earn recognition at wide receiver.
The WFCA will release one all-state team that includes players from the fall and spring seasons following the conclusion of the spring season in 2021.
