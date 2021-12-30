Dodgeland senior guard Caden Brugger finishes in transition following a steal during a boys basketball game against Johnson Creek on Wednesday in Juneau. Brugger scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for the Trojans.
Dodgeland senior center John Appenfeldt blocks a shot by Johnson Creek senior guard Isaac Hartz during a boys basketball game in Juneau on Wednesday. Appenfeldt finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
Dodgeland senior guard Caden Brugger finishes in transition following a steal during a boys basketball game against Johnson Creek on Wednesday in Juneau. Brugger scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for the Trojans.
Dodgeland senior center John Appenfeldt blocks a shot by Johnson Creek senior guard Isaac Hartz during a boys basketball game in Juneau on Wednesday. Appenfeldt finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
JUNEAU — Senior forward Logan Sullivan led three players in double figures with 21 points as Johnson Creek defeated Dodgeland 61-53 at the Dodgeland Tournament on Wednesday.
Johnson Creek (7-2) jumped out early and led 25-7 in the first half behind 11 points from Sullivan, but Dodgeland (1-7) rallied to trail 29-25 at halftime. Senior guard Ben Bunkowske scored eight of his 12 points in the first half to lead the Trojan rally.
Tristan Hahn scored off an entry pass from John Appenfeldt to start the second half to pull Dodgeland within two. But Johnson Creek responded from there, pushing the lead as high as 11 by forcing turnovers and cashing in on second chance opportunities.
Sophomore forward Dylan Bredlow was a force on the glass, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the second half for the Bluejays. Senior guard Isaac Hartz hit four 3s and finished with 14 points. Sullivan also created problems on both ends with a flurry of blocks and rebounds.
“That’s been the story of our year,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said.
“Teams have been able to get those second chance point against us, and it definitely bit us in the butt. We were also only 5-of-21 from 3.
“We can’t go man against (Sullivan), because we don’t have a match. Bredlow does what he does. He creates space and gets rebounds. He finds space to get shots up and uses the backboard very well. But considering we were down 25-7 to start the game and were only down four at half, it was great to see the kids really step up and chip away.”
Senior guard Caden Brugger and Appenfeldt each scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds for Dodgeland. Brugger and Dylan Raabe each had three steals.
On Tuesday, Dodgeland travels to Hustisford while Johnson Creek hosts Abundant Life/St. Ambrose.
JOHNSON CREEK 61,
DODGELAND 53
Johnson Creek 29 32 — 61
Dodgeland 25 28 — 53
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 10 1-3 21, L. Berres 1 0-0 2, Anton-Pernat 2 3-3 8, I. Hartz 5 0-0 14, Bredlow 8 0-0 16 Totals 26 4-6 61
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.