Rylie Collien scored two goals and assisted on Brielle Blome’s goal in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 3-0 win over Luther Prep on Monday at LPS.
Blome opened the scoring in the 53rd minute for Hustisford/Dodgeland (7-2).
Ally Feilbach sent a pass to Collien on the right side and Collien turned and sent a cross to Blome in the middle. Blome touched the ball to her left and fired a hard shot from 16 yards out past the keeper.
Two minutes later, Blome assisted on Collien’s first goal.
Blome received a pass from the midfield on the left side and sent a cross to the
middle where Rylie was able to collect it and turn and fire a hard left footed shot to the right side of the goal.
Collien notched her second goal in the 63rd minute on an assist from Riley Becker.
Becker sent pass up to Collien in the middle. Collie shielded the defender and turned into open
space and took three dribbles and hit a low shot past the charging keeper.
Jadyn Huncosky made eight saves for HD United.
"Monday games are not my favorite, but the way we played in the second half made it very enjoyable,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
"It took us a little while to get into rhythm especially with the wind on offense. We were able to pass in the midfield
but our passes up front were all going out the end line.
"The wind was hurting us more than helping in the first half. Defensively, we were playing pretty solidly but they did put some pressure on us with some very long dangerous free kicks. Luckily, Jadyn was very sure handed fielding
some tricky balls in the wind. The second half we began working for better shots and getting good opportunities, which we were able to finish with a goal.
“Rylie is tough to stop for an entire game and when her and Brielle start working together they are twice as hard to shut down. Once Rylie got the first goal, our confidence grew. Our defense was very solid again tonight led by Aria (O’Neil) and Rena (Harvey) in the middle . But they had help from a multitude of defenders on the outside tonight. Breanne was a spark for us tonight as well. It was another Great effort by the entire team and I hope we can
continue this on Thursday at home against St Mary's Springs."
Reba Schroeder made four saves for Luther Prep (2-5-2).
"It was nice to play in the warm weather for once,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "We played a nice first half. The wind was against us, and we played well against a very physical Hustisford/Dodgeland team.
"We had some nice possession on the ground going in the first half but couldn’t convert. We had some real nice chances on set pieces, but just missed a couple of times. The second half didn’t go well. We had some defensive breakdowns and some tough bounces. Rylie Collien made us pay for giving her space twice, and she assisted on the first goal on a defensive deflection in the first half. We’ll have to bounce back tomorrow while we play at Columbus."
HD UNITED 3, LUTHER PREP 0
HD United 0 3 — 3
Luther Prep 0 0 — 0
HD — Blome (Collien) 52:30
HD — Collien (Blome) 54:33
HD — Collien (Becker) 62:27
Shots — HD 15, LP 6
Saves — HD (Huncosky 8), LP (Schroeder 4)
