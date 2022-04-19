POYNETTE — Luther Prep’s softball team lost 3-0 to Poynette on Tuesday.

Poynette pitcher Holly Lowenberg threw a no-hitter and struck out 18 for the Pumas (5-1, 2-0 Capitol North). Sophia Eckl took the loss for Luther Prep (0-3 overall and in conference).

"Our pitching and defence were superb,” Luther Prep assistant softball coach Marty Pagel said. “Props to the girls for playing spectacular defence. Now, we have to figure out the bats.”

The Phoenix travel to play Columbus on Thursday.

Luther Prep 0, Poynette 3

Luther Prep 000 000 0 — 0 0 2

Poynette 011 010 X — 3 8 0

WP: Lowenberg

LP: Eckl

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) LPS: Eckl L 6-8-3-3-5-3, P: Lowenberg W 7-1-0-0-0-18

Leading Hitters: P (Lowenberg 2B, Meister HR)

