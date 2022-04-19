Pumas shut out Phoenix softball team Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POYNETTE — Luther Prep’s softball team lost 3-0 to Poynette on Tuesday.Poynette pitcher Holly Lowenberg threw a no-hitter and struck out 18 for the Pumas (5-1, 2-0 Capitol North). Sophia Eckl took the loss for Luther Prep (0-3 overall and in conference)."Our pitching and defence were superb,” Luther Prep assistant softball coach Marty Pagel said. “Props to the girls for playing spectacular defence. Now, we have to figure out the bats.”The Phoenix travel to play Columbus on Thursday.Luther Prep 0, Poynette 3Luther Prep 000 000 0 — 0 0 2Poynette 011 010 X — 3 8 0WP: LowenbergLP: EcklPitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) LPS: Eckl L 6-8-3-3-5-3, P: Lowenberg W 7-1-0-0-0-18Leading Hitters: P (Lowenberg 2B, Meister HR) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown woman, connected to fire identified Watertown man found guilty of possessing child porn Social Security Administration releases Equity Action Plan Karen Ann (Strey) Mallow Johnson helps her own cause, leads Goslings past Baraboo Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-15
