CAMBRIDGE -- Junior guard Levi Birkholz tallied 29 points and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team fended off Cambridge 64-60 on the road in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
The Warriors (14-3) trailed 54-45 midway through the second half, forcing head coach Todd Jahns to burn a timeout. Out of the stoppage, Lakeside, which has won nine of its last 10, went on 14-2 run and made the necessary plays down the stretch to withstand 27 points by Cambridge senior forward Max Heth.
"We couldn't corral Heth," Jahns said. "Cambridge is a veteran team with four senior starters and some kids who can score.
"Levi shot it well and attacked the basket. He's a diversified threat. When teams sit back, give him space and he hits outside shots, that changes how they have to guard him. If they have to respect his jump shot, he's hard to guard. He can penetrate to the rim, draws company and can distribute."
The Warriors used defensive stoppers Jameson Schmidt and Alex Reinke in an effort to combat Heth, who hit seven 3-pointers.
"We had Schmidt and Reinke tag teaming him and making him work like crazy," Jahns said. "Fatigue set in late in the game because (Heth) didn't sit much. Our depth wore them down. In conjunction with our run, we kept coming with fresh bodies.
"We're going to continue to get everyone's best shot. Our guys withstood it and found a way to get through a tough situation. Sometimes you want things to go perfect. Basketball isn't a perfect game. Our kids are resilient. They don't get rattled and that showed again tonight."
Junior forward Ethan Schuetz contributed 11 points and had a nice night on the glass for the Warriors. Schuetz hit a pair at the free throw line with four seconds left for the final margin. Junior forward Trey Lauber added eight points.
For the Blue Jays (8-9), Matt Buckman finished with 11 and Trey Colts and Nick Buckman chipped in eight points each.
The Warriors host Lake Mills on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while the Blue Jays host Marshall on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 64,
CAMBRIDGE 60
Lakeside 32 32 -- 64
Cambridge 32 28 -- 60
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Lauber 2 2-2 8, Willer 0 1-2 1, Yahnke 2 0-0 5, Schuetz 5 1-3 11, Yaroch 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 14 3-4 29, Schmidt 1 0-2 2, Liermann 3 0-2 6. Totals 28 7-15 64.
Cambridge -- Colts 3 2-2 8, Heth 9 2-2 27, Schroeder 1 0-0 3, M. Buckman 5 0-0 11, N. Buckman 3 0-0 8, Schuchart 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 5-6 60.
3-point goals -- LL (Lauber 2, Birkholz 2, Yahnke 1) 5; CA (Heth 7, N. Buckman 2, Schroeder 1, M. Buckman 1) 11.
Total fouls -- LL 7, CA 15.
MARSHALL 59,
LAKE MILLS 57
MARSHALL -- Craig Ward totaled 21 points and Reid Trushinski added 18 as Marshall held off the visiting Lake Mills boys basketball team 59-57 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Freshman guard AJ Bender led all scorers with 25 points for the L-Cats (7-11). Junior guard Liam Carrigan chipped in 22 points, hitting four of his six 3-pointers after halftime. Senior guard Ethan Foster finished with nine.
Ward had 14 second-half points for the Cardinals (14-4).
The L-Cats host Lakeside Lutheran on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 59,
LAKE MILLS 57
Lake Mills 30 27 -- 57
Marshall 35 24 -- 59
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Rguig 0 1-2 1, Bender 9 6-9 25, Foster 4 0-0 9, Carrigan 7 2-2 22. Totals 20 9-13 57.
Marshall -- Lutz 2 0-0 4, Frank 2 0-0 5, Ward 7 5-6 21, Grady 2 0-0 5, Miggins 2 2-3 6, Trushinski 6 4-5 18. Totals 21 11-14 59.
3-point goals -- LM (Carrigan 6, Foster 1, Bender 1) 8; M (Ward 2, Frank 1, Grady 1, Trushinski 2) 6.
Total fouls -- LM 19, M 14.
Fouled out -- LM Henderson.
EDGERTON 73,
JEFFERSON 43
EDGERTON -- Leyton McKillips and Connor Coombs combined for 33 points as Edgerton defeated the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team 73-43 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
McKillips scored 18 points and Coombs chipped in 15 for the Crimson Tide (8-10, 7-6 RVC).
Senior guard Braden McGraw notched 21 points for the Eagles (0-17, 0-12) and David Neitzel tallied 10 points.
The Eagles host Big Foot on Friday at 7 p.m.
EDGERTON 73, JEFFERSON 43
Jefferson (43)--McGraw 9-1-21; Neitzel 4-1-10; Johnson 1-0-2; Schroedl 1-2-4; Devine 2-0-4; Butina 1-0-2. Totals: 18-4-43
Edgerton (73)--Kisting 0-1-1; Zellmer 2-0-6; Coombs 7-1-15; Hanson 2-2-6; McKillips 6-5-18; Schuman 0-2-2; Lee 1-0-2; Appel 3-0-6; Kleiboer 2-0-5. Totals: 28-10-73
Halftime--Edgerton 39, Jefferson 18. Three-point goals--Jefferson 3 (McGraw 2, Neitzel), Edgerton 7 (Zellmer 2, Schaffner 2, Coombs, McKillips, Kleiboer). Free throws missed--Jefferson 8, Edgerton 5. Total fouls--Jefferson 16, Edgerton 13
