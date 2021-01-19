WATERLOO — Senior forward Caleb Hager scored 16 points as Waterloo’s boys basketball team picked up its second win of the season and its first in the Capitol South with a 61-59 victory over Cambridge on Tuesday.

Senior guard Brody Tschanz added 12 points for Waterloo (2-12, 1-5). Senior guard Jack Nikolay scored a game-high 25 points for Cambridge (6-4, 1-3).

Waterloo travels to play Parkview on Thursday.

WATERLOO 61, CAMBRIDGE 59

Cambridge 25 34 — 59

Waterloo 27 34 — 61

CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nikolay 9 5-6 25; Heth 3 2-2 8; Harrison 3 1-2 7; Horton 0 0-1 0; Stein 1 0-0 2; Buckman 1 2-3 4; Schroeder 1 2-4 5; Colts 3 2-5 8. Totals 21 14-23 59.

WATERLOO — Hager 5 4-6 16; Huebner 4 1-4 9; Unzueta 0 2-2 2; Tschanz 4 1-2 12; Wolff 3 2-4 8; Christianson 1 5-6 7; Ritter 1 1-1 3; Marshall 2 0-2 4. Totals 20 16-27 61.

3-point goals: C 3 (Nikolay 2, Schroeder 1); W 5 (Tschanz 3, Hager 2). Total fouls: C 15; W 18.

