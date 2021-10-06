ROSENDALE — Dodgeland’s girls cross country team won while the boys finished fourth at the Laconia Invitational on Tuesday.
Sophomore Ava Raasch finished second in 20 minutes, 43 seconds to lead the Trojans, who won the girls title with 40 points. Freshman Mallory Kohn (fifth, 21:31), senior Miranda Firari (seventh, 21:40), sophomore Sandra Osorio (18th, 23:21) and sophomore Lydia VandeBerg (21st, 23:51) also scored for Dodgeland.
"Our girls raced phenomenal tonight,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said. "We only raced five girls tonight so everyone had to step it up. Ava, Mallory, and Miranda have been so consistent for us the last couple weeks, as all three finished in the top seven. But it was also the performance of the next two, Sandi and Lydia finishing in the top 20 that put us over the top. Sandi hit a big PR tonight and it looks like things are falling in place with the tournament season approaching. Ava, runner up, started to close the gap in the last mile and will get another shot at Leah (Patterson of Valley Christian) next week at the conference meet."
Dodgeland’s boys posted a 123 score. Junior Logan Pickart (seventh, 18:21), freshmen Colton Pickart (24th, 19:44), Karson Marquardt (25th, 19:49) and Nolan Wieneke (32nd, 20:25) and senior James Browning (37th, 20:35) scored for the Trojans.
"About half of our conference schools were there tonight, so it gave us a good look on what to expect for next week,” Smanz said. "Logan ran a good race in seventh, but had a number of runners just ahead of him that we’ll see next week in range. We’re looking for that big race out of him at Pardeeville."
Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 40, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53, Omro 54, Laconia 88, Markesan 107
Team scores — boys: Pardeeville 81, Horicon 98, St. Lawrence Seminary 111, Dodgeland 123, Laconia 133, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 142, Omro 145, Markesan 147, Rio/Fall River 162, Princeton-Green Lake 231
