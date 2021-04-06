EVANSVILLE — Jefferson's volleyball team rallied back from an early deficit but couldn't get past host Evansville, falling 14-25, 33-31, 25-23, 27-29, 11-15 in a Rock Valley dual on Tuesday.
"I'm proud of how our girls fought and how they all stepped up to overcompensate for our loss of Savannah Serdynski due to an injury and two others out temporarily," Jefferson volleyball coach Kaley Jacobson said.
"It was a really fun match. We played great defense led by (Presley) Biwer, (Aidyn) Messman and (Mackenzie) Thom especially."
Ashley Gilbert posted a team-high 11 kills while Messman and Biwer tallied eight kills apiece.
Emily Zilisch had 23 assists while Thom (5) and Gilbert (3) led the team in aces.
Biwer dug out 24 shots, Messman had 22 digs and Thom totaled 21 digs. Messman also had a block.
