LODI -- Senior Jailen Ortega scored five goals in the Lake Mills boys soccer team's 8-2 road Capitol Conference win over Lodi on Thursday night.
The L-Cats (9-0-1, 2-0-0 Capitol) led 5-2 at halftime.
"We controlled the game," Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. "We made two mental mistakes again. That seems to be the theme lately.
"Jailen is really controlling the middle of the field and playing like a possessed man."
Ortega scored unassisted in the 7th minute, adding scores in the 23rd, 24th, 41st and 72nd minutes.
Senior Isaac Lambert scored off an assist by senior Kyle Popowski in the 10th minute and found the back of the net again in 22nd minute, assisted by senior Lucas Hart. Lambert capped his hat trick in the 44th minute on a score senior Weston Klein assisted on, pushing the lead to 7-2.
Sophomore Curtis Galstad and freshman Cale Bower combined to make nine saves for the L-Cats, who held a 26-10 advantage in shots on goal.
Lake Mills hosts Edgerton on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 8, LODI 2
Lake Mills 5 3 -- 8
Lodi 2 0 -- 2
First half: LM -- J. Ortega, 6:15; Lambert (Popowski), 9:50; LO -- N. Hoffman, 11:22; LM -- Lambert (Hart), 21:59; J. Ortega (Lambert), 22:11; J. Ortega (M. Ortega), 23:44; LO -- Alsaker, 24:20.
Second half: LM -- J. Ortega, 40:44; Lambert (Klein), 43:27; J. Ortega, 71:09.
