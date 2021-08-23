PECATONICA — Waterloo head football coach Dave Frisell knew Eugene Wolff would have to step up big this season if his Pirates wanted to be successful.
With a sophomore at quarterback and plenty of other underclassmen scattered among the starting lineup, the youthful Pirates would look to the senior running back for a steadying hand. Through one week of play, Wolff has more than answered the call.
Wolff carried the ball 28 times for 253 yards, an average of nine per carry, and three scores as Waterloo emerged with a 22-6 victory over the Vikings.
While Wolff was impressive, it took awhile for the offense to find its rhythm. Solid drives stalled out with punts or turnovers as the Pirates failed to get on the board in the first quarter.
Just minutes into the second, however, Wolff found daylight and scampered into the endzone from 16 yards out. He’d punch in the 2-point conversion as well, giving his Pirates a 8-0 lead. The next possession, Wolff put the team on his back again, carrying in a touchdown from six yards out and improving the lead to 14-0 as the Pirates headed to the locker room at halftime.
More long offensive possessions ensued for the Pirates in the second half. Wolff would eventually push in a touchdown from the one yard line and run in the 2-point conversion to boost the Waterloo lead to 22-0. From there, the defense had it under control.
A late 3-yard touchdown run by Pecatonica/Argyle senior Keegun Brunker with 3 minutes left in the game came too little, too late.
The Waterloo defense had been stifling all night, keeping the Viking offense in check from beginning to end.
Beyond the running game, Waterloo sophomore receiver Trevor Firari had a bit of a breakout game. He caught four passes for 39 yards, a 9.8 average.
In his varsity debut, Cal Hush was solid. He completed five of his 12 passing attempts for 46 yards. He has yet to throw his first varsity touchdown, but also has yet to throw his first varsity interception.
