NEOSHO — The Neosho Rockets opened Rock River League Southern Division play with a 7-3 win over the Milton Raptors on Sunday at Village Park.
Danny Llanas pitched seven-plus innings and earned the decision for the Rockets, allowing three runs on seven hits with 11 strikeouts and seven walks. Zach Lauersdorf pitched the final two innings to earn the save, allowing one hit while striking out three.
Milton took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when McCauley Cox hit an RBI double and later scored on an error. Neosho answered with a four-run rally in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead for good. Jacob Bickert led of the rally with a base hit and scored on an RBI double by Lauersdorf. Austin Gellar followed with a base hit and Brandon Egnarski reached on an error which allowed two runs to score. Robby Proehl capped the rally with an RBI double. In the fifth, Proehl singled and Brent Young was hit by a pitch and both batters scored on bases loaded walks. Gellar scored Neosho’s final run in the eighth. He reached on a shallow single to right, stole second and scored on a base hit to left by Matt Beyer.
Josh Shere had three hits and an RBI for Milton. Casey Stone pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Raptors and took the loss.
Neosho hosts Helenville on Sunday.
NEOSHO 7, MILTON 3
Milton 200 000 100 — 3 5 2
Neosho 004 020 01X — 7 9 2
WP: Llanas
LP: Stone
S: Lauersdorf
Milton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Raisbeck 3-2-0-0, Freitag 3-0-0-0, Shere 4-0-3-1, Cox 5-1-1-1, Haueter 4-0-0-0, Jacobson 3-0-1-0, Fredricks 3-0-0-0, Schmidt 4-0-0-0 Totals 33-3-5-2
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Geller 5-2-2-1, Beyer 5-0-1-0, Egnarski 5-1-2-0, Proehl 5-1-2-1, Young 0-1-0-0, Savana 4-0-0-0, Brewer 2-0-0-1, Voss 1-0-0-0, Lauersdorf 3-1-1-0, Bickert 2-1-1-1 Totals 32-7-9-4
2B — M (Shere, Cox, Jacobson), N (Egnarski, Lauersdorf)
Pitching — Stone (M) 6 in 4.1, McCann (M) 3 in 3.2, Llanas (N) 7 in 7+, Lauersorf (N) 1 in 2. R: Stone (M) 6, McCann (M) 1, Llanas (N) 3, Lauersdorf (N) 0. SO: Stone (M) 5, McCann (M) 2, BB: Stone (M) 4, McCann (M) 4, Llanas (N) 7, Lauersdorf (N) 0
