Columbus went with a different formula to complete a season sweep over Luther Prep on Thursday at LPS.
The Cardinals dug out of a nine-point hole in the previous meeting in Columbus. No such rally was needed in a 58-47 Cardinals victory in the rematch.
“This time, it was the first half that got us,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “We couldn’t score and finished with just 15 points. They do a nice job on team defense and we struggled getting the ball in the hoop.”
Columbus also tends to pound opponents in the paint rather than gash them from the perimeter. On this night, the Cardinals knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half to take a 27-15 lead into halftime. Mason Carthew hit three of the triples in the first half and finished with 15 points for Columbus (13-4, 4-2 in conference). Aaron Uttech added two first half triples and poured in 13 of his game-high 19 points in the second half in more traditional fashion. Jack Fritz scored six in each half for 12 points to give Columbus three players in double figures.
“They started the game with six 3s,” Vasold said. “That’s not how they normally play. In the second half, they beat us down low, which is what they normally like to do. They are tough to handle down low. Fritz, Uttech and Carthew, all those guys post up nice and strong. We did a little better job rebounding than the first time we saw them, but they still gave us all we could handle down low.”
Tom Koelpin scored points to lead Luther Prep (6-10, 3-4). Tom Balge added 12.
“I am proud of the effort,” Vasold said. “Koelpin got to the rim really nice and kept the pressure on.”
Luther Prep heads to Milwaukee to face Kingdom Prep on Saturday at 3 p.m.
