EDGERTON — Lizzy Gould and Samantha Aleson both scored goals and host Edgerton knocked off the Lake Mills girls soccer team 2-0 in a nonconference game on Monday.

Gould opened the scoring at the 9:15 mark on an assist by Nadia Kim. Aleson scored in the 58th minute — assisted by Holly Hazeltine — for the final margin.

Lake Mills (8-4-4) goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped seven shots. Edgerton’s Julia Doll made five saves.

The L-Cats close Capitol Conference play at Columbus today at 4 p.m.

EDGERTON 2, LAKE MILLS 0

Lake Mills 0 0 — 0

Edgerton 1 1 — 2

First half — E: Gould (Kim), 9:15.

Second half — E: Aleson (Hazeltine), 57:12.

Saves: LM (Kulow) 7, E (Doll) 5.

