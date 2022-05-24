L-Cats fall to Edgerton Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTON — Lizzy Gould and Samantha Aleson both scored goals and host Edgerton knocked off the Lake Mills girls soccer team 2-0 in a nonconference game on Monday.Gould opened the scoring at the 9:15 mark on an assist by Nadia Kim. Aleson scored in the 58th minute — assisted by Holly Hazeltine — for the final margin.Lake Mills (8-4-4) goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped seven shots. Edgerton’s Julia Doll made five saves.The L-Cats close Capitol Conference play at Columbus today at 4 p.m.EDGERTON 2, LAKE MILLS 0Lake Mills 0 0 — 0Edgerton 1 1 — 2First half — E: Gould (Kim), 9:15.Second half — E: Aleson (Hazeltine), 57:12.Saves: LM (Kulow) 7, E (Doll) 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-20
