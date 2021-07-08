Six members of Waterloo’s softball team were recognized in Capitol South all-conference voting held recently.

Named to the first team for Waterloo were juniors Michaele Riege and Abbie Gier. Earning second team honors were sophomore Ava Jaehnke, freshman Brenna Huebner, sophomore Sophia Schneider and freshman Katrina Freund.

Cambridge won the Capitol south with a 6-2 record, followed by Waterloo and Marshall each at 5-3, Wisconsin Heights at 3-5 and Belleville at 1-7.

2021 Capitol South All-Conference Softball

First Team

Saveea Freeland, Cambridge, Freshman

Sydnee Duhr, Wis. Heights, Senior

Emma Nottestad, Cambridge, Junior

Michaela Riege, Waterloo, Junior

Halle Wiesensel, Marshall, Sophomore

Kaitlin Jesberger, Marshall, Sophomore

Kate Downing, Cambridge, Junior

Kaya Teela, Wis. Heights, Senior

Abigail Gier, Waterloo, Junior

Audrianne Kieler, Cambridge, Junior

MacKenzie Stampfl, Belleville, Junior

Allie Rateike, Marshall, Sophomore

Second Team

Ava Jaehnke, Waterloo, Sophomore

Kourtney Mercer, Wis. Heights, Senior

Brenna Huebner, Waterloo, Freshman

Jenna Swanlund, Marshall, Sophomore

Zara Quam, Marshall, Sophomore

Kayle Roidt, Cambridge, Sophomore

Sophia Schneider, Waterloo, Sophomore

Raina Nicholson, Belleville, Senior

Taylor Stenklyft, Cambridge, Junior

Katrina Freund, Waterloo, Freshman

Naomi Dahl, Marshall, Freshman

Honorable Mention

Cecelia Grefsheim, Belleville, Senior

Kailey Prochaska, Belleville, Sophomore

Player of the Year — Saveea Freeland, Cambridge

Pitcher of the Year — Emma Nottestad, Cambridge

