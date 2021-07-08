Six members of Waterloo’s softball team were recognized in Capitol South all-conference voting held recently.
Named to the first team for Waterloo were juniors Michaele Riege and Abbie Gier. Earning second team honors were sophomore Ava Jaehnke, freshman Brenna Huebner, sophomore Sophia Schneider and freshman Katrina Freund.
Cambridge won the Capitol south with a 6-2 record, followed by Waterloo and Marshall each at 5-3, Wisconsin Heights at 3-5 and Belleville at 1-7.
2021 Capitol South All-Conference Softball
First Team
Saveea Freeland, Cambridge, Freshman
Sydnee Duhr, Wis. Heights, Senior
Emma Nottestad, Cambridge, Junior
Michaela Riege, Waterloo, Junior
Halle Wiesensel, Marshall, Sophomore
Kaitlin Jesberger, Marshall, Sophomore
Kate Downing, Cambridge, Junior
Kaya Teela, Wis. Heights, Senior
Abigail Gier, Waterloo, Junior
Audrianne Kieler, Cambridge, Junior
MacKenzie Stampfl, Belleville, Junior
Allie Rateike, Marshall, Sophomore
Second Team
Ava Jaehnke, Waterloo, Sophomore
Kourtney Mercer, Wis. Heights, Senior
Brenna Huebner, Waterloo, Freshman
Jenna Swanlund, Marshall, Sophomore
Zara Quam, Marshall, Sophomore
Kayle Roidt, Cambridge, Sophomore
Sophia Schneider, Waterloo, Sophomore
Raina Nicholson, Belleville, Senior
Taylor Stenklyft, Cambridge, Junior
Katrina Freund, Waterloo, Freshman
Naomi Dahl, Marshall, Freshman
Honorable Mention
Cecelia Grefsheim, Belleville, Senior
Kailey Prochaska, Belleville, Sophomore
Player of the Year — Saveea Freeland, Cambridge
Pitcher of the Year — Emma Nottestad, Cambridge
