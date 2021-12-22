Senior guard/forward Andrew Keller led a balanced attack with 14 points as Waunakee beat Watertown’s boys basketball team 68-54 in a Badger East game on Tuesday at WHS.
Waunakee (7-1, 5-0 in conference) won out in a battle of runs. The Warriors broke open a 23-21 game late in the first half and led by as much as 11 before Watertown (3-4, 3-2) rallied behind a pair of inside baskets by junior forward Ethan Johnson and 15 first half points from senior forward Anthony Bohmann.
Senior forward John Clifford came up with a block in the closing seconds of the half and dished to Bohmann, who drilled a buzzer-beater from beyond half court for his fifth 3-pointers of the first half to trim the lead to 39-34.
Watertown rallied to take a 45-43 lead in the second half. Senior guard Ollie Meyers scored seven of his 13 points in the second half and senior forward Nate Gapinski scored all eight of his points after the break.
But the Goslings managed just nine points the rest of the way. Waunakee pulled away behind 6-foot-8 senior forward Joey Fuhremann, who scored all 11 of his points in the second half. Senior guard Aiden Driscoll poured in all 10 of his points down the stretch. Junior guard/forward Devin Johnson hit four 3s in the first half for all 12 of his points for the Warriors, who gave the Goslings fits with their full court pressure.
“We hung tough,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “They are a good team. We had too many stretches where we didn’t attack the press real well. We had too many turnovers. In the first half, I thought we handled their pressure real well, but it got away from us a little bit in the second half.”
Watertown plays at Middleton on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.
JV falls, JV2 wins: Watertown’s junior varsity lost 67-65. Hudson Fredrick led the Goslings with 24 points, while Carsten Hurgten added 14, Keegan Shelton added 13 and Brady Schauer added nine. The JV2 team won 68-60. Calvin Hurtgen led the way with 20 points. Brett Schwefel adde3d 15 and Brayden Schmidt added 13.
WAUNAKEE 68, WATERTOWN 54
Waunakee 39 29 — 68
Watertown 34 20 — 54
Waunakee (fg ft-fta tp) — Lavold 3 1-2 8, DuCharme 0 2-2 2, Driscoll 3 4-4 10, Fuhremann 5 1-2 11, Johnson 4 0-0 12, Keller 4 6-9 14, Booker 1 2-4 4, Frisch 3 1-1 7 Totals 23 17-24 68
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Meyers 5 0-0 13, Shelton 3 1-2 8, Bohmann 5 0-0 15, Gapinski 3 1-2 8, Kamrath 0 2-2 2, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Clifford 2 0-0 4 Totals 20 4-6 54
Three point goals — WK (Lavold, Johnson 4), W (Meyers 3, Shelton, Bohmann 5, Gapinski)
Total fouls — WK 8, W 19
Fouled out — W (Bohmann, Gapinski)
