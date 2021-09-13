MENOMONEE FALLS — Watertown’s boys cross country team finished 14th while the girls were tenth at the Matt Hadler Invitational on Saturday.
Freshmen Jacob Hurtgen and Calvin Hurtgen led the Watertown boys again, finishing 44th in 18 minutes flat and 45th in 18:01, respectively. Sophomore Jake Johnson (76th, 19:00), freshman Drew Kaufmann (90th, 19:27) and senior Andrew Dettmann (99th, 20:02) also scored for the Goslings.
"Jacob and Calvin Hurtgen went 1-2 respectively with nice time drops to 18:00 and 18:01,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. "They are adapting well to a more populated and competitive field. Their times this race put them on the top 25 all - time freshman boys list. They were followed by Jake Johnson and Drew Kaufmann in the 3 and 4 spots. Both are making strong efforts to stay as competitively close to Jacob and Calvin for as long as they can. Through almost the first mile all 4 were together. Our 5-8 boys will have some breakout performances as soon as they believe they can race as close to the others as they train with them."
Sophomore Alaena Tobin led Watertown’s girls, finishing 23rd in 22:08. Junior Mikaylah Fessler (30th, 22:31), freshman Abigayle Congleton (55th, 25:06), senior Meghan Hurtgen (58th, 25:30) and freshman Marissa Bischoff (60th, 25:50) scored for the Goslings.
"Mikaylah Fessler ran a strong race and closed the gap between her and Alaena Tobin to just 23 seconds today,” Wackett said. "That gap was much greater last week. I am hoping to see more of both of them pushing each other to better finishes. Our 3-8 girls all dropped on average about 1 minute per runner. Our newer runners were tested by having to be in a varsity only race that found them having to elevate their game to stay in a competitive situation with other runners.”
Watertown races next at the Muskego Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Team scores — boys: Hartford 81, Madison Memorial 96, Shorewood 98, Waukesha West 106, Sussex Hamilton 127, Menomonee Falls 202, Franklin 203, Fond du Lac 221, Cedarburg 235, West Bend East 241, Greendale 247, Grafton 337, Slinger 348, Watertown 354, Waukesha South 368
Team scores — girls: Shorewood 30, Waukesha West 65, Franklin 111, Slinger 115, Fond du Lac 162, Menomonee Falls 164, Sussex Hamilton 168, West Bend East 196, Greendale 214, Watertown 226
