FORT ATKINSON — Nate Gapinski scored 15 points for Watertown’s boys basketball team in a 69-54 Badger East win over Fort Atkinson on Thursday.
Watertown’s first five made baskets were 3s and the Goslings led 15-6 early. Fort used a 15-4 run midway through the first half to get within six. Gapinski had a 3-point play and Ollie Meyers hit a 3 as the Goslings staked a 40-31 halftime lead on the strength of eight made 3s.
Gapinski and Meyers hit 3s to answer shots from beyond the arc for the Blackhawks as Watertown pulled ahead 52-39. Anthony Bohmann capped a 7-0 run with a 3-point play in transition off a Fort turnover, pushing the lead to 61-42. Baskets by John Clifford and Meyers then made it 65-45 with six minutes left.
Meyers added 11, Trenton Shelton added 10, Ethan Johnson added nine and Bohmann added eight for Watertown.
“It was a very good 36 minutes,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “We had nine players score — three in double figures, one with nine and one with eight. We had great balance it was great teamwork.”
Carson Baker led Fort Atkinson with 18 points, but just three in the second half.
“Our defense, which started out really strong, was even better in the second half,” O’Leary said. “We held their leading scorer to three in the second half and their big post player, Drew Evans, got shut out. John Clifford, Ethan Johnson and Nate Gapinski did a tremendous job on him. We helped a lot on him”
Watertown (8-8, 6-2 in conference) hosts Milton on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.