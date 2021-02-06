Julianna Wagner scored her 1,000th career point on a first-half 3-pointer. Taylor Roughen hit a second-half 3-point shot that pushed her career total to 139.
Wagner became the first player in program history to reach the century scoring mark and Roughen surpassed the school record for 3s made as the Lake Mills girls basketball team concluded the regular season with a 78-47 nonconference victory at Luther Prep on Friday.
"So proud of Julianna, she's such a coachable kid," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "The ironic thing with her getting 1,000 is that she's a good shooter and driver. She is so unselfish though. Even going back two years, we were having to push her to take more shots. It was almost unselfishness to a fault. She's figured that out. She's capable of scoring even more, it's just not her style of play.
"Pound for pound the best point guard in the state in my opinion, but I might be biased. It's also impressive from the standpoint that she's coming off an ACL injury 10 months ago at this point. That shows you what type of work ethic she has."
Wagner scored six points, the exact total she needed to reach 1,000.
Roughen, who scored a game-high 23 points, needed three 3-pointers to break the record and hit five.
"She's hit some big shots going back to the sectional championship when she hit an and-1 three late in a close game," Siska said. "She's a great shot maker and very coachable. She's got a good-looking shot and has spent hours and hours in the gym. She deserves it and has earned it. She'll say basketball is her second sport (to softball) but the coaches say differently."
Luther Prep (8-5) led 8-0 early before Lake Mills closed the half on a 36-12 run.
"Our pressure turned it up on defense and got to them," Siska said. "We pushed in transition, got good looks and got in a rhythm. It all started on the defensive end. It's a team with Grace Schmidt averaging almost 30. She brings a different dimension with her strength and scoring inside. She plays so hard and physical. They have shooters and a lot of pieces around her. Thought we did a great job keeping it out of Grace's hands while also still getting out on shooters so they didn't get in a rhythm."
"We came out and were executing the way we were supposed to," Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. "They got in a rhythm. We mixed things up between man and zone to hopefully take them out of sync. They are a good basketball team that made some adjustments and hit some tough shots. Tonight we didn't shoot as well as we have the last couple nights. We shot 25 percent from the floor. We can't do that against a solid team like Lake Mills if we're going to keep it competitive."
Senior guard Ava Wollin added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for the L-Cats (19-2), senior center Kayla Will finished with 10 and senior center Vivian Guerrero had nine.
"Offensively we did a great job pushing the ball up the floor and moving the basketball," Siska said. "We only turned it over eight times. With the way we can score, if we can limit turnovers that leads to a lot more points.
"In man defense, Julianna did a nice job driving and dishing. She got the helpside to come over and that led to kick-out 3s. Against their 2-3 zone we did a great job with post touches. That forced them to collapse. We got good in rhythm in-and-out 3s. They were the looks in rhythm we want when shooting 3s."
Schmidt led the Phoenix, who had a three-game win streak snapped, with 22 points and junior forward Taylor Zellmer added nine.
Luther Prep hopes to take lessons learned in this game with them into next week's playoffs.
"It sets the bar pretty high with what you can expect when it comes to playoff basketball," Schroeder said. "If we want to take our team and program to that next level, we have to execute when the time comes. There were a lot of good things that happened tonight. Girls continued to hustle. We threw some new things at them to switch things up. You're going to have those nights when you can't put the ball in the hole and we told the girls to keep their heads held high. We just have to shoot better next time. Lake Mills is a good ball club and a good program with good athletes. It's fun to be able to play a game when you're playing a team that brings solid competition and exposes where your faults are. It gives us something new to work on."
Schroeder mentioned passing out of halfcourt traps as an area of emphasis.
"When the traps come we have to be ready to do a quick swing on the ball," he said. "That's something Lake Mills does really well. They found open girls and those girls hit open shots with 12 3s on the night."
The L-Cats, who had a nine-game win streak snapped against Marshall on Tuesday, haven't lost consecutive games since Dec. 27, 2017.
"This is one of our best all-around games," Siska said. "We had a great practice on Wednesday. Didn't feel we played up to our standard on Tuesday."
Top-seeded Lake Mills hosts the winner of fifth-seeded Clinton and fourth-seeded Cambridge next Friday at 7 p.m. in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.
Luther Prep hosts Randolph today at 1 p.m. to conclude the regular season.
LAKE MILLS 78, LUTHER PREP 47
Lake Mills 36 42 — 78
Luther Prep 20 27 — 47
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 7 4-5 23; Wagner 2 0-0 6; A. Wollin 4 4-4 16; J. Pitta 1 0-0 2; Guerrero 3 3-4 9; Lamke 1 0-0 3; B. Pitta 4 0-0 8; Will 5 0-0 10; Vesperman 0 0-2 0; E. Wollin 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 12-17 78.
LUTHER PREP — A. Kieselhorst 1 0-0 2; Paulsen 1 1-2 4; Fitzsimmons 1 3-4 5; G. Kieselhorst 1 3-4 5; Zellmer 3 3-10 9; Schmidt 9 4-6 22. Totals 16 14-26 47.
3-point goals: LM 12 (Roughen 5, Wagner 2, A. Wollin 4, Lamke 1); LP 1 (Paulsen). Total fouls: LM 18; LP 13.
