Watertown’s wrestlers won five matches in a 49-24 Badger Conference loss to Milton on Friday at WHS.

Finn Mulligan (106 pounds) and Noe Ugalde (113) won by fall, while Ryan Bergman (152) and heavyweight Aaron Finn earned decisions. Oscar Wilkowski received a forfeit at 145.

"I guess we came to wrestle tonight, but we were definitely outclassed by Milton,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. "I know we had a great performances from Finn Mulligan, Noe Ugalde, Ryan Bergman, and Aaron Finn. All managed to beat their opponents in very strong showings. Even some of our kids who lost got after it, and put themselves in positions to be competitive against opponents who looked much better on paper.

"Despite losses, I thought Mason Fritsche (160) and Hector Ayala (132) both did admirably. They just came up on the wrong side of the points.

"Damien Ortega was having a really good match at 120 before having to injury default. It was hard to watch, because Damien always gives us everything he's got and he ran into some bad luck. He's tough kid, and has a promising career in front of him."

MILTON 49, WATERTOWN 24

106 — Finn Mulligan (W) pinned Jesse Reid (M) at 1:01

*113 — Noe Ugalde (W) pinned Adison Slama (M) at 1:44

120 — Carter Johnson (M) over Damien Ortega (W) Injury time

126 — Matt Haldiman (M) pinned Braydon Martino (W) at 1:16

132 — Tyler Rateike (M) dec. Hector Ayala (W) 7-5

138 — Hunter Kieliszewski (M) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 0:43

145 — Oscar Wilkowski (W) received forfeit

152 — Ryan Bergman (W) dec. Parker Kersten (M) 9-4

160 — Michael Schliem (M) pinned Mason Fritsche (W) at 3:02

170 — Aeoden Sinclair (M) pinned Owen Sjoberg (W) at 1:19

182 — Kade Desormeau (M) major dec. Braden Holleman (W) 14-0

195 — Charlie Eckert (M) pinned Tyler Haberstetzer (W) at 0:47

220 — Brayden Lee (M) pinned Noah Dominguez (W) at 2:28

285 — Aaron Finn (W) dec. Caleb Peters (M) 5-3

