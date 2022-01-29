Watertown’s wrestlers won five matches in a 49-24 Badger Conference loss to Milton on Friday at WHS.
Finn Mulligan (106 pounds) and Noe Ugalde (113) won by fall, while Ryan Bergman (152) and heavyweight Aaron Finn earned decisions. Oscar Wilkowski received a forfeit at 145.
"I guess we came to wrestle tonight, but we were definitely outclassed by Milton,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. "I know we had a great performances from Finn Mulligan, Noe Ugalde, Ryan Bergman, and Aaron Finn. All managed to beat their opponents in very strong showings. Even some of our kids who lost got after it, and put themselves in positions to be competitive against opponents who looked much better on paper.
"Despite losses, I thought Mason Fritsche (160) and Hector Ayala (132) both did admirably. They just came up on the wrong side of the points.
"Damien Ortega was having a really good match at 120 before having to injury default. It was hard to watch, because Damien always gives us everything he's got and he ran into some bad luck. He's tough kid, and has a promising career in front of him."
MILTON 49, WATERTOWN 24
106 — Finn Mulligan (W) pinned Jesse Reid (M) at 1:01
*113 — Noe Ugalde (W) pinned Adison Slama (M) at 1:44
120 — Carter Johnson (M) over Damien Ortega (W) Injury time
126 — Matt Haldiman (M) pinned Braydon Martino (W) at 1:16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.