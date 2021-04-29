CAMBRIDGE — A timely 3-run triple from freshman Owen Bernhardt helped the Blue Jays to a Capitol South victory over visiting Waterloo Thursday in Cambridge.
Bernhardt's triple came with two outs in the fourth inning and put the Blue Jays up 5-1 after leading 2-1.
"Owen had a big night, he was very clutch for us," Cambridge head coach Larry Martin said. "I put him in the two-hole, which is a big responsibility for a freshman. He stepped up tonight."
Bernhardt also recorded a double in the victory, finishing with four RBIs. Cambridge's Jared Marty and Tucker Tesdal combined to pitch seven innings, striking out 14.
"Really good pitching tonight between our guys," Martin said. "Encouraged by that."
Jace Horton collected two hits for the Blue Jays. Cooper Setz finished with a run and a hit for the Pirates. Trevor Firari ended with a hit and RBI for Waterloo.
"Tough one tonight for us," Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "We just didn't play as crisp tonight as we did on Tuesday. Mainly. we really struggled at the plate tonight striking out 14 times. Our approaches at the plate were just not as good as they were on Tuesday. We let too many good pitches go by. We had a few times where we were up in the count 3-1 and we would allow the pitcher to come back and strike us out. Just not enough balls put into play tonight."
CAMBRIDGE 5, WATERLOO 2
Waterloo 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 5 0
Cambridge 1 0 0 4 0 0 x — 5 7 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Peterson 3.2-5-3-4-4; C: Marty 4-2-1-7-4.
Leading hitters — W: Huebner 2B, Firari 2B; C: Bernhardt 2x3 (3B, 2B), Horton 2x3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.