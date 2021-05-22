PEWAUKEE — Luke Sopha struck out eight over seven strong as Pewaukee defeated the visiting Luther Prep baseball team 5-1 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
Sopha allowed one earned on one hit, a single by Parker Winghart in the sixth inning, and walked three while throwing 92 pitches.
Luther Prep (9-5) starter John Meyer allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over two frames, taking the loss. Winghart allowed three earned on five hits, striking out three and walking three. Marcus Winkel tossed a scoreless sixth.
"There is not much to say offensively for us today," Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. "Pewaukee's pitching pretty much dominated us. Our pitching and defense kept us in the game.
"We ended up using three pitchers to get through this game. I was very happy with how each of them performed. Combined they struck out four and didn't walk a batter against a very tough Pewaukee team. That bodes very well for us as we head into the last third of our season."
Pewaukee (16-0) struck first on back-to-back doubles by Nick Doubek and Vince Zipperer with two outs in the first. Another run scored via error to make it 2-0 after an inning. Zipperer's RBI base knock capped a two-run fifth with the score 5-0. Winkel walked to lead off the sixth, scoring on a one-out hit by Winghart.
The Phoenix host Poynette on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 5, PEWAUKEE 1
Luther Prep 000 001 0 — 1 1 1
Pewaukee 201 020 x — 5 8 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Meyer (L; 2-3-2-1-0-0), Winghart (3-5-3-3-3-0), Winkel (1-0-0-0-1-0); P: Sopha (W; 7-1-1-1-8-3).
Leading hitters — P: Hansen 3x3 (2B), Zipperer 2x3 (2B), Doubek (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.