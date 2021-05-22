Phoenix fall to Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Luke Sopha struck out eight over seven strong as Pewaukee defeated the visiting Luther Prep baseball team 5-1 in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Sopha allowed one earned on one hit, a single by Parker Winghart in the sixth inning, and walked three while throwing 92 pitches.

Luther Prep (9-5) starter John Meyer allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over two frames, taking the loss. Winghart allowed three earned on five hits, striking out three and walking three. Marcus Winkel tossed a scoreless sixth.

"There is not much to say offensively for us today," Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. "Pewaukee's pitching pretty much dominated us. Our pitching and defense kept us in the game.

"We ended up using three pitchers to get through this game. I was very happy with how each of them performed. Combined they struck out four and didn't walk a batter against a very tough Pewaukee team. That bodes very well for us as we head into the last third of our season."

Pewaukee (16-0) struck first on back-to-back doubles by Nick Doubek and Vince Zipperer with two outs in the first. Another run scored via error to make it 2-0 after an inning. Zipperer's RBI base knock capped a two-run fifth with the score 5-0. Winkel walked to lead off the sixth, scoring on a one-out hit by Winghart.

The Phoenix host Poynette on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

LUTHER PREP 5, PEWAUKEE 1

Luther Prep  000  001  0  —  1  1  1

Pewaukee  201  020  x  —  5  8  0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Meyer (L; 2-3-2-1-0-0), Winghart (3-5-3-3-3-0), Winkel (1-0-0-0-1-0); P: Sopha (W; 7-1-1-1-8-3).

Leading hitters — P: Hansen 3x3 (2B), Zipperer 2x3 (2B), Doubek (2B).

