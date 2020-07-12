For the second week in a row, the new crew in Watertown came up just short against the old guard.
Last week, the Cardinals lost 6-5 at Clyman despite a big rally in the late stages. On Sunday, Watertown took a 1-0 lead and a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Neosho Rockets only to lose 2-1 in its Rock River League home opener at Washington Park.
Neosho shortstop Austin Geller played a key role in one-run rallies in the eighth and ninth. He drew a leadoff walk against middle reliever Aaron Kumbier in the eighth, advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt, stole third and scored on a balk. Geller faked a break for home to draw the balk which tied the game at 1-1.
In the ninth, Robby Proehl and Matthew Beyer drew one-out walks and Geller broke up Watertown’s no-hitter when he slapped a line drive to right to drive in Proehl with the go-ahead run.
Zach Lauersdorf struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to earn the save as Neosho moved to 3-0 in the Southern Division. Watertown slipped to 1-2.
Trevor Tietz made his first start of the season and threw six shutout innings for Watertown.
Neosho catcher Brandon Egnarski was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and moved up two bases on wild pitches, but Tietz retired 13 consecutive batters from there including six by strikeout before issuing a one-out walk to Danny Llanas in the sixth.
Kumbier retired the side in order in the seventh, aided by Ryan’s diving catch in center field for the third out.
Ryan also had a good day at the plate, reaching base three times on a pair of singles and a walk. Shortstop Jake Fischer was also 2-for-3 with a walk, and the two combined to give Watertown a 1-0 lead in the sixth. Ryan hit a one-out single off middle reliever Derek Rothwell and advanced to third on Tietz’s base hit up the middle. One out later Fischer hit a line drive single to right center to drive in Ryan.
The Cardinals missed a chance to pad the lead in the home half of the seventh they loaded the bases with two outs. Rothwell escaped when he struck out Tietz looking.
Shane Murphy started for Neosho and pitched four scoreless innings. He struck out four and allowed two hits. Second baseman Brent Young got Murphy out of the fourth with an over the shoulder catch of Derek Rowedder’s shallow fly to right with a runner on second. The Cardinals finished with eight hits but stranded nine runners in the game.
Rothwell gave up one run on three hits with five strikeouts over three innings. Llanas pitched a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts and one walk and earned the decision.
Next Sunday, Watertown travels to face Ashippun while Neosho plays at Clyman.
NEOSHO 2, WATERTOWN 1
Neosho 000 000 011 — 2 1 1
Watertown 000 001 000 — 1 8 1
WP: Llanas
LP: Ryan
S: Lauersdorf
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 2-0-0-0, Jacobson 4-0-0-0, Young 4-0-0-0, Proehl 3-1-0-0, Beyer 3-0-0-0, Geller 3-1-1-1, Johnson 3-0-0-0, DeBoer 1-0-0-0, Lauersdorf 2-0-0-0 Totals 28-2-1-1.
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kumbier 5-0-0-0, L. Roeseler 5-0-0-0, A. Ryan 3-1-2-0, Tietz 4-0-2-0, Rowedder 4-0-0-0, Fischer 3-0-2-1, Richart 4-0-0-0, M. Roeseler 4-0-1-0, Strupp 2-0-0-0, Dominguez 2-0-1-0 Totals 36-18-1
Pitching — HO: Murphy (N) 2 in 4, Rothwell (N) 6 in 3, Llanas (N) 0 in 2, Lauersdorf (N) 0 in 1, Tietz (W) 0 in 6, Kumbier (W) 0 in 2, Ryan (W) 1 in 1. R: Murphy (N) 0, Rothwell (N) 1, Llanas (N) 0, Lauerdorf (N) 0, Tietz (W) 0, Kumbier (W) 1, Ryan (W) 1. SO: Murphy (N) 4, Rothwell (N) 5, Llanas (N) 2, Lauersdorf (N) 3, Tietz (W) 6, Kumbier (W) 2, Ryan (W) 0. BB: Murphy (N) 0, Rothwell (N) 1, Llanas (N) 1, Lauersdorf (N) 0, Tietz (W) 2, Kumbier (W) 2, Ryan (W) 2
