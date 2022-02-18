LAKE MILLS — Junior forward Amy Theilen scored a game-high 17 points as Columbus knocked off the host Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 62-47 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The Warriors (15-9, 5-5 Capitol North) had a two-game win streak snapped. Junior guard Jenna Shadoski led Lakeside with 16 points, hitting 8-of-10 at the stripe, and senior forward Lily Schuetz added 15.
The Cardinals (15-8, 7-3) hit eight 3s and led 33-27 at the break.
"Columbus was hot shooting from the outside," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We needed to close out in the back pocket of shooters when they were coming off screens. The shooters got a bump off defenders and then got space to turn and shoot. Every time we were trying to get momentum, they'd get a short drive to the basket or rub off a screen for a 3.
"It's not even one of those games where we felt like we lost it on our own. Columbus played a good offensive game. They were more efficient from the field and beat us by putting the ball in the basket more than we did. We executed defensively the way we wanted to. They just put the ball in the basket and did a nice job running their offense. Even with their press, we didn't cough up the ball and had just nine turnovers.
"Their offense beat us more than their defense hurt us. The girls handled adversity as best as possible. Offensively, we had great looks. Pleased with the effort."
The third-seeded Warriors host the winner of sixth-seeded Saint Francis and 11th-seeded East Troy in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
