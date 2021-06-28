LA CROSSE — On a day where multiple awards were handed out, the winner for “Most Comical Theatrical Performance” went to Jefferson senior Taylor Phillips.
Jefferson’s boys track and field team finished as co-champions for Division 2 with Lodi at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Friday, and the two teams posed together for one big photo with the trophy afterwards. Then, Jefferson posed for pictures separately.
When the last photo was snapped, Phillips pretended to run out of Roger Harring Stadium while carrying the trophy. Then, he turned around and ran the trophy back over to Lodi’s team, where he knelt like a knight and presented the trophy over to the Blue Devils, so they could have their turn to pose for pictures with it.
Lodi racked up most of its 40 points behind junior standout Lucas Heyroth, who won individual titles in the 110 high hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the long jump, and anchored for the fourth place 800 meter relay team.
Jefferson was a little more balanced with its 40 points. Junior Brady Gotto earned medals in two sprints and led off the winning 1,600 relay team. Phillips won two medals in the hurdle races, and junior Sawyer Thorp took third in the 800.
“This has been a great team,” Gotto said. “The team has really stepped up this year. I couldn’t be happier with how the team performed. We’ve all just worked really hard and I think it paid off. After that whole year (we lost to COVID), we’ve really wanted it and we’ve been working really hard for it. It just feels great.”
Phillips scored Jefferson’s first team points with five in the 110 high hurdles on a fourth place time of 15.27. Heyroth won in 14.56.
Four of the top five medalists were from the Whitewater sectional Phillips came out of.
“I am a competitive runner,” Phillips said. “I struggle to compete against myself, so when there’s people I’ve got to chase and really have to work hard against, that definitely does wonders for my time. (I’ve competed in the hurdles at state before), but I was still nervous. I really wanted to get on the podium. I came into the postseason, not even knowing for sure if I was going to make it to sectionals and so when I came around with that really fast time at regionals, then I felt like this was going to happen. I’m getting on that podium for the 110s.”
Jefferson hurdles coach Sam Skretta praised her senior’s efforts in the sprint hurdles.
“In the 110 prelims, Taylor came out strong with good form, and earned another chance to compete in finals,” Skretta said. “We both knew he needed to focus on clearing the hurdles lower to cut down time.
“In finals, Taylor’s hurdle mechanics and speed were right on. The extra air time over the hurdles set him back from his competitors again. However, he finished with a PR time of 15.27. From extra qualifier to fourth place finish at state, Taylor’s 110 story will be one that I will share for the rest of my coaching career.”
Gotto began his scoring day with a third place finish in the 100 meter dash. He ran an 11.20 in the trials and took the fourth seed into the finals, where he put down an 11.05 and spilled onto the track at the line. That wasn’t quite enough against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior Luke Vance (10.93) or Catholic Memorial senior Loren Neitzke (10.97), but it was one of his best races of the season.
“The 100 felt great,” Gotto said. “I knew I exploded off the blocks. I’ve just been envisioning myself on the podium the whole day. I am happy with how I performed.”
Gotto picked up five more points with a fourth place finish in the 400 in 49.69. Shorewood sophomore Nathan Cumberbatch won the race in 48.55. Gotto was one of three sprinters to run in the 49s, and finished two-tenths off his personal best in a race he only began taking seriously this season.
“I ran the 4-by-4 as a freshman, but open 4s are just different,” Gotto said. “The whole environment of it is just different than a 200 or a 100. It’s not a PR (49.49), but it was close. I am still happy with it for sure.”
Phillips got everyone’s attention at the sectional when he finished within a quarter-second of Heyroth in the 300 hurdle finals. Heyroth won by a better margin in the finals with the top time of 39.19, but Phillips was the only other hurdler to break 40 and earned eight team points with his runner-up time of 39.92.
“I’d have to have run a perfect race (to actually challenge him), and you can’t do that every time, you know,” Phillips said. “I felt strong. I just think I was a little off between every hurdle, but you can’t do a perfect race every time.”
Skretta didn’t disagree, but felt Phillips recovered nicely from a form break.
“Being in the lane ahead of Heyroth in 300s, Taylor had to sprint through the hurdles even more quickly and smoothly than ever, knowing that he would have Heyroth next to him somewhere on the curve,” Skretta said. “The two of them battled it out, hurdle for hurdle until the curve when Heyroth pulled away after Taylor stuttered on his approach to hurdle six. Taylor tried to recover the loss, but could not manage to catch Heyroth in the last meters of the race. Placing second was not an easy task. Taylor overcame his stutter, and pressed on for a second place we will not soon forget.”
Phillips showed great promise as a hurdler as a freshman, when the Eagles hosted the conference meet and won it. He’s come a long way since then under the tutelage of coach Skretta.
“It was a good ride,” Phillips said. “I honestly think my coach is the best. She does so well with me and the other hurdlers. I think I worked really hard and that effort I put in when I was young really paid off today.”
Phillips will compete for UW-Eau Claire next year.
“Hurdling, it’s kind of part of my identity,” Phillips said. “It’s what I am known for. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it. It has meant a lot to me and I get to keep doing it.”
Next came the 800 meter run, where Thorp and Whitewater senior Trenten Zahn entered the race with the fastest sectional times. But Cumberbatch was the defending state champion in the event, and he got out hard early and led wire-to-wire to win in 1:55.25. Berlin senior Isaac Lueck (1:57.73) was next, followed by Thorp (1:57.82) and Zahn (1:58.05).
“Apparently, he just ran a bad time at sectionals, but I have been following him through everything and he is constantly running 1:55s,” Thorp said. “I decided I am not going to try to get out with him, but on the first lap, everyone merged in and I went over the 1 and they all came in at the 2 and I had nowhere to go.”
Still, it was close to a PR, and it’s the first medal for Thorp, who was making his first true state appearance.
“I was an alternate two years ago,” Thorp said. “It was lovely. I was so ecstatic to be here, since we got here yesterday, I was all hyped up and everything. I could hardly sleep last night.”
The Eagles may have missed on some gold medal opportunities early in the day. That wasn’t going to happen in the 1,600 relay, where Jefferson had the top-seeded time by a full five seconds.
The team of Gotto, Thorp, senior Preston Rutherford and Phillips shattered their own school record in a winning time of 3:21.92. Defending 4-by-4 champion Freedom took second in 3:25.53.
“I couldn’t ask for a better day and to top it off in the 4-by-4,” Gotto said. “We broke our school record again by three seconds. We broke the one from 1985. This one might sit for a while, too.”
Thorp took the baton from Gotto with a slim lead and quickly widened it to 50 meters.
“We were so happy about it,” Thorp said. “We had a 3:24 and now it’s a 3:21. That thing’s not going to get touched for a while.
“Throughout the whole year, we’ve (had a great season). We were conference champs and then regional champs. We were really happy for conference champs, because we haven’t gotten that in a while, and then regional champs, we haven’t gotten in forever. We came close at sectionals, but Lodi beat us. Today, it was a tie.”
Rutherford gave up marginal ground to Freedom’s third runner, but held up down the stretch and gave Phillips the baton in great shape.
“I think I went out a little hard, but I finished strong,” Rutherford said. “I PR’d by over a second. I managed to get that with the wind.
(That last 100), your legs are burning, you’re out of breath, but you give it everything you’ve got. It’s been great. We’ve been dominating all year, and we kept pushing ourselves and we got the school record and now we are state champs. We pushed it as hard as we could. It was disappointing (to miss last year), but we came out this year stronger, and more hungry to get the win.”
Phillips' final lap of high school track was nothing less than a victory lap. He savored it.
“I was so nervous before the race,” Phillips said. “Freedom (was the defending champion). Great guys, but we knew they wanted it, too, so I was just praying that everybody did what they needed to do.
“I saw the handoff to Sawyer and I saw our lead, and I was like ‘Oh, this is going to be great. This is going to be a good race.’ Preston went nuts. He just threw up. I couldn’t have asked for a better race. I’ve been thinking about it, and ending on such a high note is great.”
Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert, whose girls team won the state title outright in 2016, was thrilled to see the boys finally bring home some hardware of their own.
“It’s special,” Siegert said. “You look at the boys we had. The 1 and the 4 for Brady, the two hurdle races for Taylor, Sawyer’s 800 race and then to come together for the final race, and need to win the 4 by 4, to win the state championship. We take pride in our 4 by 4s. We always have. We always will.
“They broke the school record at regionals, and today, they destroyed it in 3:21. To know what’s on the line in that situation, it’s a pressure situation and to rise up to a challenge like that ... this year, we just said ‘Prove it every day.’ I just told those guys, one more time. Just prove it one more time and they did. They came above and beyond the expectations.”
Jefferson’s girls were represented by sophomore Aiyanna Johnson and senior Makenzie Hottinger.
Johnson placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 1 inch, then placed third in the discus (127-9).
The triple jump was a new event, making Johnson’s rise pretty impressive.
“At the beginning of the season, I was brand new to it, so I had no expectations of continuing with it,” Johnson said. “Keith (Bowling), a former Jefferson triple jumper, just really helped me with it. It just sparked something. When I broke the school record at the sectional, I started to think (the podium was possible). It felt good today. I was a little bummed. I had trouble getting my legs out, but it was alright.”
Johnson had much higher expectations in the throws after joining the Madison Throwers Club last summer. Former Jefferson throwing coach Nick Skretta has also been an influential uncle.
“It’s been so awesome having them right by my side at every meet, every practice,” Johnson said. “Having Joe Frontier from Madison Memorial here helped me out. They are always by my side. The girls are so sweet. All the discus throwers are hyping you up, no matter what, even though you are competition. It’s just awesome.”
Johnson hit her medal winning throw on the second attempt of the second flight.
“I just remembered how my coaches told me, I have to turn up the temperature and get my blood boiling,” Johnson said. “I did that and I got it done.”
Siegert looks forward to her future.
“To get AJ on the podium on two events as a sophomore in what is really her freshman track season is great,” Siegert said. “The more she is in these situations, the big meets, the better she is going to get.”
Hottinger closed out four years of state caliber distance running with an 11th place finish in the 3,200 in 12:34.34.
“For Makenzie, she’s been here,” Siegert said. “Whether it’s cross country, or track and field. I told her, you are leaving our program as one of the best distance runners we have ever seen. She did some hard work and it passes down to our younger athletes.”
Lake Mills senior Kayla Will made the most of her first trip to state by winning the girls shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 8 1/2 inches.
“It feels amazing,” Will said. “This is something I have been doing since sophomore year. I really wanted to get to state my sophomore year and then I didn’t get to have a junior year because of COVID. I am so glad to have had a senior year. I threw the best I could today and it was 40-8.”
Will’s PR was 41-3 coming in, but she competed well enough to win on the big stage and hit the winning throw in flight competition. Freedom senior Linnea Willer took second with a throw of 40-6 1/4.
“It felt good to be here,” Will said. “It was interesting because I had never been here before. I didn’t know how it would work. It was awesome. It’s a super nice facility. I loved it. It was great to compete out here today and it was great competition.”
Will played soccer her freshman year, but tore her ACL and decided track was a better fit the following year.
“I could only do a standing throw my sophomore year,” Will said. “It’s kind of hard to place far. I just caught on to the full glide this year. It was really awesome to catch on to that, throw far with it.”
Will was part of the girls basketball team’s state championship run over the winter. She looks forward to continuing her basketball career at UW-Stevens Point. Being part of this more individualized sport was a fun experience.
“It is weird not having a team to help you (like it is in basketball) and support you,” Will said. “Like if you are having a bad day, they bring you up, they cheer you on. But a lot of my friends came to this, and my parents. It felt good having them cheer me on. I just knew I had to do this myself. It felt really good to do it.”
Junior Abigail Toepfer also won a girls medal for the L-Cats with a sixth place leap of 17- 1/4 in the long jump.
Toepfer ran on the relay teams as a freshman and only started getting into jumping this season. She overcame a pulled quadricep muscle and put together a strong tournament series in the last half of the season. She didn’t quite get to her PR of 17-3 3/4, but she met her ultimate goal by making the awards stand.
“I was in range,” Toepfer said. “The first couple marks were scratches, so it was really hectic. The first mark I made was 16-10 1/4, just to push one out. I was having trouble with my mark. I thought I had until the gray, but I only had until the white.
“Then I was talking to other teammates, and Molly Kahl from Columbus. I went a full shoe back and said, just send it in and see what happens and then I got finals.
“That’s all I wanted. I got injured in the first three weeks of the season, so there were three weeks where I didn’t compete. So I came back for conference, regionals and sectionals and all I wanted this year was hardware, and then I got hardware. Once I started jumping, I just kept PR’ing and it was really exciting, realizing how much I loved it and how exhilarating it is.”
Luther Prep seniors Ben Cole, Matthew Hillmer, Atticus Lawrenz and Jonathan Holtz made their last high school race a memorable one, earning a third place medal in the boys 1,600 meter relay in a personal best time of 3:29.26.
Cole led off for the Phoenix and set the tone early. He celebrated his 19th birthday in style.
“It was my first race today, so I was a little nervous, because I’ve just been sitting around here all day, but it felt good,” Cole said. “After missing by one spot to get on a podium two years ago, we had a lot of fire in our bellies to get back here and get on the podium. It was tough getting back in the flow, not having track last year. It was tough mentally to get back on track and know what it feels like mentally to run a 4-by-4.”
Hillmer competed earlier in the 300 hurdles and finished 13th in 42.56. He put in a strong second lap to keep the Phoenix in contention.
“Hurdles didn’t go as well as I wanted it to,” Hillmer said. “I was just out of it. I didn’t run my best race, so coming off of that just really motivated me to do my best in this one and come back after not having a good performance in the 300s.”
Jefferson and Freedom ran away from the field, but the Phoenix relished the chance to win the dogfight for third.
“It was really nice because all season, we haven’t really had a 4-by-4 relay where every team was close in time,” Hillmer said. “It was really nice to have some competition to race ourselves and have a really fast time. We PR’d by two seconds, great job by all of us to push through and get that. It’s special to have these guys in track and field for four years, pushing each other. We finally got to state and placed.”
Lawrenz was a newcomer to this crew. He needed to step up his game in a short period of time and got the job done on the third leg.
“I had to get somewhere in the 53s and below (according to my coaches at the start of the season),” Lawrenz said. “It was a rough start to the season. I didn’t have much (drive) to do track, but as the year went on, I learned to like it more and I am glad I did at the end.”
Holtz capped off a tremendous season in the sprints with a powerful anchor leg to lock up the team’s place on the awards podium.
“I finally got mine,” Holtz said. “It was good. It was fun. I was just trying to hang in there, trying to keep up with everybody and trust my training and being pushed by my teammates and that carried me through that last 100.”
Earlier in the day, Holtz took the fifth seed into the 200 meter dash finals with a trials time of 22.76, but ran a 23.06 in the finals and wound up tenth.
He faced top flight competition in the Capitol Conference and the postseason
“The regional was pretty tough,” Holtz said. “I knew it was going to be fast the whole time, with Jefferson and other guys. It does (make you better). Ultimately, you are going to have to face them at some point. Facing them earlier in the year really helped me get focused on what I needed to do. The 200 today didn’t go too well, which helped the 4 by 4. I really ran with desire at the end.”
Luther Prep freshman Ellie Backus placed 15th in the girls 800 meter run in 2:29.40.
Four of the top five medalists in the boys 110 high hurdles came from the Whitewater sectional. Among them were Lakeside Lutheran senior Christian Schmidt and Lake Mills junior Kyle Popowski. Schmidt placed second in a personal best matching time of 15.05. Popowski was fifth in 15.48.
“It felt smooth,” Schmidt said of the finals race. “I felt like my start was the best one I had all year, so that really helped. Our regionals and sectionals, I was not the first one over the first hurdle, which is a big thing for the race is try to be the first one over the first hurdle. But this time, I was right there in the front next to (Heyroth) over the first hurdle and then from there, it was bread and butter.”
Like everyone else, Schmidt had to regroup after a lost junior season due to the pandemic.
“It kind of sucked,” Schmidt said. “I couldn’t think about anything. There were online track races, but I didn’t really do anything. Then I sprained my ankle over the winter. I didn’t even show up. We had spring break the week everything shut down.
“I was just hoping to come out and get ready for a good senior year, which didn’t really happen. I just had to start all over the next year. So I am really happy. It was a great time being here, being at state. All my coaches helped me get here, family and friends texting me, greeting me, helping me achieve what I wanted to achieve. Although I didn’t break 15, it was nice to get on the podium in front of thousands of people. It was a really fun day.”
Popowski knows all about injuries. He ran with a cast on his arm the entire season, but finally got it off in time for the state meet.
“It’s been a rough ride,” Popowski said. “I broke my wrist over spring break, so I missed about a month of hurdling. I came into the season late, racing against teams like Lodi and Lakeside. They kind of pulled me along when I got right back in. I really appreciate that I am in such an aggressive conference, just to allow me to get my times up. One of the things I have noticed this season and appreciated was I PR’d in every meet I raced in, starting up at 16.5. Today I PRd, dropped it down to 15.48. Knowing I have another year coming up, I am looking forward to dropping it down even closer.”
Popowski later finished ninth in the 300 hurdles finals in 41.12 to wrap up a successful first trip to state in which he got to race three times.
“First time here, very excited,” Popowski said. “(110) prelims, I didn’t have the best start. I got fifth in my heat. I was worried I might not even make it into the finals, but I knew (I made it) when I looked at the times they got (in the other section). I know I can make podium. I just wanted to get a medal, break some PRs and I am really satisfied with my results.”
Not everyone could say that.
Lake Mills had a stellar sprint crew this season, but left La Crosse without any medals. The 800 relay team just missed the podium with a seventh place finish in 1:32.84. The L-Cats had higher hopes for the 400 relay team, which came here with the fourth fastest time. But those hopes were dashed on the opening exchange, when senior Charlie Cassady couldn’t get the baton in the hand of junior Carson Lund before tumbling to the track.
Lund placed ninth in the triple jump (42-3). Senior Adam Moen placed 11th in the high jump (6-0).
Lakeside’s boys 3,200 relay team finished 11th in 8:27.38. Warriors junior Kyle Main placed eighth in the 200 meter dash finals in 22.90. Sophomore Jonah Heyerholm finished 15th in the boys long jump (19-3 3/4).
Lakeside junior Mya Hemling placed 13th in the girls 400 in 1:01.99. Freshman Paige Krahn was 17th in the girls 1,600 in 6:34.99.
Lake Mills had two girls relay teams at state. The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Jenna Hosey, freshman Ava Vesperman, senior Makena Vesperman and senior Lauren Winslow placed ninth in 4:12.58. The 3,200 relay team of Hosey, sophomore Madison Hahn, Ava Vesperman and Winslow finished tenth in 10:06.32.
