JEFFERSON — Ideally, Jefferson senior Aaron Heine would have been a lot more battle-tested entering the postseason tournament.
Yet nothing has been ideal since Heine competed at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament one year ago.
That tournament concluded under normal circumstances just two weeks prior to the WIAA cancelling the remainder of the winter sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spring season was soon cancelled state-wide, and when the current school year began, individual schools and conferences were given the choice of how — or if — to conduct sports seasons.
The Rock Valley Conference pushed its fall sports season into a tight window set to begin later this month. The league voted to allow for a winter season, with severe restrictions.
For Jefferson’s wrestling program, that meant competing in a whopping six dual meets, most without spectators or media allowed. No invitationals, and no chances to match up with other elite wrestlers on Heine’s level.
“I’ll be honest, it’s been tough to get momentum at the start of the season,” Heine said. “Knowing I only had six matches before I could even get ready to make a state run, not even close to the 40 matches I had last year to get ready. It was really hard just going into practice, saying I am going to have easy matches again. Having all this practice, and not getting much in return.
“But I do get to wrestle. We’ll take what we get.”
Heine, currently ranked fifth among Division 2 wrestlers at 182 pounds, cruised through his bracket at the Jefferson regional on Saturday with two first period pins. Junior Brady Lehmann also won his weight class at 195, as did Logan Merz at 106. Four other Eagles advanced to sectional competition with second place finishes as the Eagles placed second behind Luther Prep as a team.
It took Heine (9-0) just 1 minute, 56 seconds to pin Luther Prep’s Cameron Lange in the semifinals, and 1:28 to pin Lake Mills sophomore Ben Buchholtz in the title match.
After the tournament, Heine was photographed with a sign celebrating his 92 career wins. There aren’t enough matches remaining in the season for Heine to reach the celebrated 100-win milestone, which he would have easily reached sometime in December or January during a normal season.
“It’s tough,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. “He has been a huge leader for this team and he has kept the morale high. He’s got a great goal here at the end. He has 92 wins and counting. What matters is what he does next week and hopefully, the week after that, ending his career with an exclamation point. We’re confident he’ll do that.”
Heine has gotten his best challenges from his practice partner. Lehman, currently ranked seventh, improved to 8-0 with a pin over Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio’s Hunter McGuire in 40 seconds and a 10-1 major decision over Lake Mills sophomore Jordan Tindell in the finals.
“Even just the steps I’ve seen Brady make from last year, is incredible,” Heine said. “I think once he really put his mind to the fact that he is a good wrestler, he really stepped up. He’s really given me a great challenge up in the room. If he wrestles like he does against me, he is going to be on that state podium. I just think he’s got to get his mind in the game and keep fighting, and we’ll have some great results for the both of us.”
Merz (8-1) had just one match in a skim 106 bracket, scoring a 7-6 decision over Logan Raeder from Columbus in the finals.
Placing second for the Eagles were Ryan Haffelder (126), Marcus Owen (145), Alex Vasquez (160) and Haden Dempsey (220), who will compete at the Richland Center sectional next Saturday.
Devan Redenius (120) finished fourth. Lucius Madison (113) and Gareth Whitstone (170) each took fifth.
“With COVID and the limitations, six days between events, different teams had different restrictions put on them by their conferences and school districts,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach EJ Pilarski said. “Some teams, kids are getting 15-20 matches. For us, it’s six matches, tops. These guys made the most of it, battling to the end.
“Their moxie to push through has been great. It sucks wearing the mask. It sucks working out in the masks, but they are doing it. They are making it work for them. They are going to be way better conditioned for it.
“Some of these guys, they want it bad enough. We had kids, because of the lack of matches and tournaments, who didn’t even have a win before this tournament, but they were fighting and getting to that point and now they are going to sectionals.
“Logan Merz, first year wrestler, guy’s a regional champion, Marcus Own, first year wrestler, sectional qualifier. Having that drive even from the newer guys is great. We’ve lost some quality wrestlers over the years, but I think we’re going to keep a quality thing going here.”
Three Eagles were not able to compete, two due to COVID-19 exposure and one due to injuries.
“We’re not ashamed of second place,” Weber said. “It stinks that we had a couple kids at home today. Given the year we’ve had, it’s unfortunate. Prep took care of business and they won it.
Had we had all our kids, they scored enough points to win. It’s awesome to see that program come so far.”
Phoenix take title
Luther Prep brought 13 wrestlers and nine of them advanced to the sectional as the Phoenix easily won the team title with 252.5 points compared to Jefferson’s 161 total.
Four of those qualifiers won regional titles — senior Nate Wendland (126), senior Matthew Hillmer (145), junior Josiah Moore (160) and junior Tim Manning (220). Freshman Jason Kehren (113), sophomore Caleb Wendland (120), senior Zair Palacios (132), senior Josh Kehren (152) and junior heavyweight Nate Hong-Mitchell also advanced with second place finishes.
There won’t be any team sectional wrestling this season due to the pandemic. Instead, team qualifiers for the state team tournament will be determined at the individual sectionals. Still, a regional title is a fine achievement for a program that only returned to existence just three short years ago.
“It’s an exciting feeling for this team,” Luther Prep wrestling coach Ben Ewings said. “It’s our third year with them. I couldn’t be more proud of the way they wrestled. They were tough in every match they wrestled. It’s great to see what those young men can accomplish when they put their mind to something.”
Nate Wendland (8-4) pinned Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio’s Noah Rojas at 1:03 of the semifinals, then stuck Jefferson’s Ryan Haffelder at 1:09 of the title match.
“He’s the one with a little bit of experience, having qualified for the sectional last year,” Ewings said. “It feels good to go through and beat two opponents today, sticking both of them in the first period. He’s been working hard in the room.”
In his only match of the day, Hillmer (8-3) scored a 15-0 technical fall in 5:38 over Jefferson’s Marcus Owen.
“Great job as a leader in the wrestling room,” Ewings said. “He’s always one of the first guys to practice. He’s a really technically sound wrestler, and I thought that really showed in his championship match. He came out aggressive, the way we expected him to. He hit a lot of tilts and ended up with a technical fall. That’s a huge in a championship match against a good opponent.”
Moore (7-0) pinned Jefferson’s Alex Vasquez at :44 of the semifinals, then stuck Lake Mills sophomore Eddy Eveland at 1:15 of the title match.
“The kid’s a beast,” Ewings said. “I think he also didn’t wrestle a full six minute match. He’s just a buzz saw in there, getting right in your face. He is aggressive at all times.”
Manning (7-3) also had just one match, an 8-0 major decision over Jefferson’s Haden Dempsey in the finals.
“He was wrestling at heavyweight earlier in the season and he beat the guy (Lake Mills senior Tyler Theder) that won the regional today,” Ewings said. “We feel good about him being at 220 at sectionals next week.”
Ending their seasons with third place finishes were freshman Silas Hillmer (138), senior Jed Mittelstadt (170), junior Cameron Lange (182) and sophomore Chuy Medina (195).
Lakeside trio advances
Dane McIlvain (120) and Riley Schmidt (132) won weight class titles and Sam Schmidt (138) advanced with a second place finish to lead Lakeside Lutheran to a third place score of 113 points.
McIlvain (9-6) pinned Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio’s Chris Reed at 4:59 of the semifinals, then scored a 7-0 decision over Luther Prep’s Caleb Wendland in the title match.
“He was very good on his feet, once he got set,” Lakeside Lutheran wrestling coach Clayton Grow said. “He wasn’t going to settle for someone else’s wrist control, someone else’s hand control. He was especially good on top. I felt like he was an especially tough rider on top. In the dual against Luther Prep, we bumped Dane up 126. He never got a chance to wrestle the 120 guy from Prep. He showed what he could do.”
The same could be said for Riley Schmidt (12-3), who avenged a 5-3 loss to Luther Prep’s Zair Palacios in the dual. Schmidt pinned Columbus’ Owen Krueger at 2:23 of the semifinals, then scored a 6-1 decision over Palacios in the finals.
In the first meeting, Schmidt was unable to throw Palacios and got out of position. In the rematch, he finally hit the throw he was looking for late in the first period and added two back points for a four-point move that set the tone.
“We try to not encourage them with throwing, but with a guy like Riley, he usually knows what he’s doing with it, so we’re not going to tell him no,” coach Grow said. “He’s got good upper control and he was very tough on top, just very driving him forward. Sometimes, you like to see a guy get out to the side a little bit more, but I was happy he didn’t let him score other than one point.”
Sam Schmidt (6-9) outlasted Luther Prep’s Silas Hillmer 13-12 in Tiebreaker-1 of the semifinals, then lost a 9-1 major decision to Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio’s Alex Tenfel in the finals.
“He’s a freshman,” coach Grow said. “He is Riley’s brother, and he is tough as nails. You can’t turn him for anything. As soon as he learns to finish on his feet, he is going to be a lot tougher wrestler. Right now, he doesn’t finish his shots. He’s got to be able to turn the corner, but he’s going to. We have four other guys who are going to be motivated to be totally different wrestlers this next year.”
Hunter Sommer (113), Noah Weidner (126) and Elijah Grow (145) placed third. Crandon Dwyer (152) and Christian Schmidt (170) placed fourth.
“I am really excited about the future of this program, because we’ve got guys who are committed,” coach Grow said. “They are good friends and they really want to push themselves in the offseason. We’ve wrestled a ton of good guys this year. Waterloo is really good, but we also wrestled Markesan and Iowa-Grant. Maybe that’s pushing it, but they saw what a wrestler who’s been lifting in the offseason and who’s been training can look like.”
Cassady, Theder advance for L-Cats
Lake Mills seniors Charlie Cassady (170) and Tyler Theder (285) won their weight classes and Ben Buchholtz (182) and Jordan Tindell (195) placed second to lead Lake Mills to a fourth place total of 109 points.
Cassady (10-0) has trucked his opponents throughout this limited season and continued his roll at the regional. He pinned Luther Prep’s Jed Mittelstadt at 2:47 of the semifinals, then scored an 11-3 major decision over Columbus’ Anthony Goelzer in the finals.
“It has been strange this season,” Lake Mills wrestling coach Tim Braund said. “He came in here with just seven matches. He hadn’t been scored on yet. That finals match was the first time he gave up a single point. It was good to see him go all three periods. He was a little tired. He hadn’t made it out of the second period to this point.”
Theder (7-3) had just one match and made quick work of Luther Prep’s Nate Hong-Mitchell in the finals. He hit a single leg takedown and turned Hong-Mitchell for the fall in 28 seconds.
Credit Braund with weaning Theder off the big man’s catnip — the high-risk, high-reward throws.
“He always tries to go upper body and it doesn’t always turn out the way it should, so I’ve just been working with him a lot going for single legs,” Braund said.
Buchholtz (8-1) pinned Columbus’ Liam Dawson in the semifinals, lost to Jefferson’s Aaron Heine by fall in the finals and advanced with a pin in 24 seconds over Luther Prep’s Cameron Lange in a wrestleback for second place.
Tindell (9-3) punched his ticket with a 13-5 major decision over Luther Prep’s Chuy Medina in the semifinals, then lost a 10-1 major decision to Jefferson’s Brady Lehman in the finals.
“He’s got pretty good hips, and he’s crafty,” Braund said. “(He beat Medina 5-3 in the dual), and this one was more decisive.”
Eddy Eveland (160) placed third.
“We brought five kids here and put five in the finals,” Braund said.
“Our 106-pounder Ethan Everson had a knee injury and Colton Brandel (132) had a head injury. The kids that won it, he beat at the dual.”
Team scores: Luther Prep 252.5, Jefferson 161, Lakeside Lutheran 113, Lake Mills 109, Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio 107, Columbus 98
