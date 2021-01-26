Eagles lose against Whitewater

JEFFERSON — Senior Jake Martin accounted for over half of the Whippets’ points as the Whitewater boys basketball team earned a 58-47 Rock Valley Conference road victory Monday at Jefferson.

Martin finished with 30 points for the Whippets, while Carter Brown added 11 in the victory.

Haygen Miller led the Eagles (2-16) with 13 points — which included three 3-pointers. Evan Neitzel netted 12 points in the loss.

Jefferson plays at Fort Atkinson today at 4:45 p.m.

WHITEWATER 58,

JEFFERSON 47

Whitewater 24 34 — 58

Jefferson 22 25 — 47

WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 12 6-7 30, Grosinske 1 2-4 4, Zimdars 3 1-1 7, C. Brown 4 2-6 11, S. Brown 2 0-2 6. Totals 22 11-20 58.

JEFFERSON — Miller 4 2-3 13, McGraw 2 0-0 4, Neitzel 5 1-1 12, Martin 3 0-0 6, Phillips 1 1-2 3, Steies 1 1-3 3, Devine 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 5-8 47.

3-pointers: WW 3 (C. Brown, S. Brown 2), J 4 (Miller 3, Neitzel). Total fouls: WW 13, J 17.

