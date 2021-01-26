JEFFERSON — Senior Jake Martin accounted for over half of the Whippets’ points as the Whitewater boys basketball team earned a 58-47 Rock Valley Conference road victory Monday at Jefferson.
Martin finished with 30 points for the Whippets, while Carter Brown added 11 in the victory.
Haygen Miller led the Eagles (2-16) with 13 points — which included three 3-pointers. Evan Neitzel netted 12 points in the loss.
Jefferson plays at Fort Atkinson today at 4:45 p.m.
WHITEWATER 58,
JEFFERSON 47
Whitewater 24 34 — 58
Jefferson 22 25 — 47
WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Martin 12 6-7 30, Grosinske 1 2-4 4, Zimdars 3 1-1 7, C. Brown 4 2-6 11, S. Brown 2 0-2 6. Totals 22 11-20 58.
JEFFERSON — Miller 4 2-3 13, McGraw 2 0-0 4, Neitzel 5 1-1 12, Martin 3 0-0 6, Phillips 1 1-2 3, Steies 1 1-3 3, Devine 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 5-8 47.
3-pointers: WW 3 (C. Brown, S. Brown 2), J 4 (Miller 3, Neitzel). Total fouls: WW 13, J 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.