Despite missing senior all-around Meghan Hurtgen due to injury, Watertown’s gymnastics team pulled out a 124.925-124.600 Badger Conference victory over Milton/Edgerton on Tuesday at WHS.
The Goslings began on vault and scored 32.650. Sammy Knight was second overall with an 8.35. Mikaylah Fessler tied for third (8.25). Lauryn Olson was sixth (8.10). Mikayla Dehnert tied for eighth (7.95).
"A lot of the JV girls stepped up with higher scores for this meet,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. "We’ve been working on landings and consistency. Paige Petig and Kirsten Wiedmeyer both got a high of an 8.0 for their vault with a half on half off.
"Mikayla Dehnert got her personal best score 7.95 and Mikaylah Fessler got an 8.25 which was also her personal best vault score with a half on half off and Lauryn Olson took an 8.1 with her vault. For Olson's other vault she threw her tsukahara but landed with her hands down first We can't wait to see her gain more confidence with it. Sammy Knight got her personal best score of 8.35 with her tsukahara. Her score will continue to rise as she stands it up more.”
The Goslings scored 28.250 on the uneven bars. Fessler was second (7.50). Knight was fourth (7.20). Petig was fifth (6.80), Aveline Jacob was sixth (6.75). Dehnert was seventh (6.20).
"Lots of new additions to add higher difficulty this week,” Wendt said. "Lauryn added a new dismount, Mikayla Dehnert a whole new high bar with dismount. Aveline and Paige competed a new high bar. We are going to clean up our routines now over the next week with our new skills in it.”
Watertown scored 30.500 on the balance beam. Olson placed second with an 8.25 score. Jacob was fourth with a 7.85. Knight was fifth with a 7.80. Ella Faltersack was eighth (6.60). Dehnert took tenth (4.85).
"As a team we’re just trying to stay consistent and stay on the beam,” Wendt said. "There was great effort from our entire team for fighting to stay on and make our connections. We took a no fall routine from freshman Sammy Knight. Lauryn Olson got her season best score tonight with 8.25 and she is really starting to look consistent on the beam.”
The Goslings finished with a 33.525 score on the floor exercise.
Knight won it with an 8.675. Jacob was second with an 8.650. Dehnert took fifth with an 8.2. Petig was seventh with an 8.0 and Olson tied for eighth with a 7.9.
"Lots of new JV floor routines that did amazing for their first time on floor,” Wendt said. "The team worked to clean up a lot of floor routines and the scores showed an improvement. Mikayla Dehnert got her personal best score of 8.2 and Aveline Jacob got her season best score of 8.65. Home duals are always my favorite as we end on the floor and that is where our girls always shine."
Knight finished second in all-around scoring (32.025). Jacob was third (30.900). Dehnert was fifth (27.600).
“Overall, we were able to throw a lot of new skills tonight,” Wendt said. "Although our team score is not quite where we want it within the 130s we are working hard to get there and the girls were excited to pull out a win against our 2nd biggest rival Milton. Our general team atmosphere has been great and we will continue to grow individually and as a team.”
Watertown travels to Reedsburg for a conference dual on Thursday.
