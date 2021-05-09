JOHNSON CREEK — Cambridge surrendered just two hits on its way to earning an 8-0 nonconference win over host Johnson Creek on Friday.
Cambridge led 1-0 heading into the top of the sixth inning before scoring seven runs the final two innings.
Jenna Fincutter pitched one inning for the Bluejays, striking out two batters.
Isabella Herman and Josey Whitehouse both picked up one hit each for Johnson Creek.
Cambridge 100 006 1 — 8 9 2
Johnson Creek 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Kvalheim 5.1-7-4-1-5.
