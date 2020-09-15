Watertown’s girls tennis team remained unbeaten with a 7-0 win over Portage on Tuesday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
The Goslings won all seven matches in straight sets to improve to 7-0.
“Another great team effort, top to bottom,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “We took care of business and focused on our strengths. The girls are having fun on the court and it’s been great to see this team come together.”
Watertown hosts Waunakee on Thursday.
“We’ve got a tough match ahead of us against a very good Waunakee team, so we need to refocus and prepare for that,” Dobbins said. “It will be all singles matches and will be a good challenge for us.”
WATERTOWN 7, PORTAGE 0
Singles
No. 1 – Aubrey Schmutzler (W) def. Britta McKinnon (P) 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 – Danielle Krakow (W) def. Makenna Bisch (P) 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 – Natalia Cortes (W) def. Ane Blanco (P) 6-3, 6-2
No. 4 – Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Kylie Owens (P) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 – Sydney Linskens/Abby Marr (W) def. Riley Wood/Izzy Krueger (P) 6-3, 6-0
No. 2 – Mya Werning/Cassidy Wesemann (W) def. Molly Voigt/Alli Kallungi (P) 6-1, 6-3
No. 3 – Jacey Smith/Avalon Uecke (W) def. Ruby Atkinson/Hannah Kallungi (P) 6-2, 6-1
