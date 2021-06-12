BROOKFIELD — Top-seeded Brookfield Academy defeated the fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 6-0 in a WIAA Division 4 regional final on Saturday.
The Blue Knights (7-0-2) led 3-0 at halftime. Freshman Patricia Weiss scored on an assist by Sally Wilson in the sixth minute. Freshman Claire Tracy scored unassisted in the 24th minute before Weiss scored in the 32nd minute, assisted by Tracy.
Sophomore Sydnie Dehne scored in the 59th minute before Wilson (61st minute) and Tracy (68th minute) added scores for the final margin.
Lakeside junior goalie Lillian Runke stopped six shots. For Brookfield Academy, which is fifth-ranked in the final D4 poll, junior Anneke Zaiser made four saves.
The Warriors (9-7-2) matched the program's most wins in a season since 2014, also winning their first postseason match since 2014.
Brookfield Academy hosts sixth-seeded Heritage Christian/University Lake School in Thursday's sectional semifinal.
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 6, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Lakeside Lutheran 0 0 — 0
Brookfield Academy 3 3 — 6
First half — BA: Weiss (Wilson), 6:00; Tracy, 24:00; Weiss (Tracy), 32:00.
Second half — BA: Dehne (Tracy), 59:00; Wilson (Tracy), 61:00; Tracy (Weiss), 68:00.
Saves: LL (Runke) 6; BA (Zaiser) 4.
