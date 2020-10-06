Watertown’s girls swim team defeated Portage 113-49 in a dual meet at the Riverside Middle School pool on Tuesday.
The Goslings won eight out of 11 events in the victory.
The 200 freestyle relay team of freshmen Rae Heier and Caty Kaczmarek, senior Katie Johnson and junior Hailey Mauel won in 2 minutes, 7.87 seconds, while the B relay team of senior MaKayla Galecki, junior Nicole van Zanten, junior Maura Prochaska and senior Naomi Vana took third in 2:25.12.
Heier won the 200 freestyle in 2:20.48 and sophomore Ava-Lynn Clyde took second in 2:41.26. In the 200 individual medley, Kaczamrek placed second in 2:36.02 while Mauel was third in 2:53.04.
Johnson won the 50 freestyle in 27.77 while freshman Addie Schuch finished third in 31.74. Johnson also won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.29 and Prochaska placed third in 1:14.33.
In the 100 freestyle, Heier took second in 1:00.81 and van Zanten finished third in 1:06.88.
Kaczmarek won the 500 freestyle by 28 seconds in 6:28.39. Sophomore Olesya Kazina added a third place finish in 7:05.57.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Johnson, Galecki, van Zanten and Kaczmarek won in 1:59.23 while the B relay team of Otto, Clyde, sophomore Emma Harper and Schuch placed second in 2:09.56.
In the 100 backstroke, Vana took second in 1:17.13 and Prochaska finished third in 1:18.62.
Otto won the 100 breaststroke by nearly four seconds in 1:30.28. Kazina (second in 1:34.07) and Galecki (third in 1:35.05) gave the Goslings a sweep of the top three spots in that event.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Mauel, van Zanten, Prochaska and Heier won in 4:21.87. The B relay team of Clyde, Schuch, Vana and Kazina took third in 4:50.80.
Watertown’s JV won 79-0.
