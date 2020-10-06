LPS defeated at USM 2-0

MILWAUKEE — Luther Prep's boys soccer team allowed two second-half goals in a 2-0 nonconference loss at University School of Milwaukee on Monday.

USM's Noah Eghbali and Donovan Jones each scored unassisted goals in the second period.

Luther Prep (5-4-1) junior goalie Jackson Heiman made eight saves.

The Phoenix play at Hustisford/Dodgeland on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

