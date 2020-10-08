Maranatha Baptist University senior forward Alexis Sponable etched her name in the program record books on Oct. 3 with three goals to break the program scoring record.
Sponable netted a hat trick in a 3-3 draw at Grace Christian (Mich.) to move past Karis Rogers for the record. Sponable has scored 75 goals and distributed 10 assists to total 124 points while Rogers had 53 goals and 16 assists for 122 points from 2009-2011.
The Sabercats also won at Great Lakes Christian on Oct. 2 by a count of 5-1 and were edged 4-3 at home by Northwestern (Minn.) on Sept. 29.
In the Great Lakes game, Sponable scored twice in the first 11 minutes before Amy Montgomery added a pair of unassisted goals to make it 4-0.
Goalie Trisha Wright had six saves for the Sabercats (3-3-1).
Against Northwestern, MBU trailed 4-0 after a Danielle Roberts 59th-minute goal. Taylor Moses scored twice and Sarah Bagin had an unassisted 69th-minute goal for the final margin. Wright made seven saves.
Maranatha plays at Faith Baptist Bible on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
The Maranatha Baptist University men’s soccer team lost twice recently, dropping to 2-5-0 overall.
The Sabercats lost 2-0 at home against Northwestern (Minn.) on Sept. 29 and were defeated 6-0 by Grace Christian (Mich.) at home Oct. 3.
Northwestern (3-3-0) scored in the 18th minute on a goal by Koby Wesselink, assisted by Samuel Jorgenson before adding another score by Peter Skoglund unassisted in the 85th minute.
Sabercat goalie Tim Kinzler made seven saves.
MBU plays at Faith Baptist Bible on Saturday at noon.
