HARTLAND — Waterloo’s volleyball team placed second at the Lake Country Lutheran tournament on Saturday.
The Pirates finished 3-1 in a round robin format. They swept Lakes Country Lutheran 25-13, 25-16, lost to Howards Grove 22-25, 25-21, 7-15, swept Lake Mills 27-25, 26-24 and swept Cedar Grove-Belgium 25-13, 25-15.
"We came out strong against a solid Lake Country Lutheran team with some outstanding defense and pushed the tempo offensively,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. "Their leading hitter is 5-foot-7 and our block effectively kept her numbers down.
"Next up we had the matchup with defending state champion Howard’s Grove. It was on our mind all week. We knew we could bring more firepower while their greatest strength lies in their backcourt. They got a boost from a last second 6-1 D1 commit transfer from Sun Prairie who made the move due to Sun Prairie not playing this fall. Still, we liked our chances.
"After splitting two intense sets, unfortunately, as it sometimes goes when the tiebreak third set only goes to 15, we got down early and were unable to recover.”
Brooke Mosher finished with 44 kills, 34 digs, 37 assists, six aces and five blocks for the Pirates. Joslyn Wolff added 24 kills and seven aces. Rylee Duessler finished with 18 kills. Michaela Riege led the back row with 40 digs. Sophia Schneider added 36 assists. Abbie Gier led in blocks with 12.
"Overall we learned a lot that match and know that we have a lot of room to grow,” coach Mosher said. "It was some really fun volleyball.
While we earned the sweep against Lake Mills they pushed us and credit to them on playing a great match. Our mind was a bit on the previous game and we were not as crisp as we were earlier in the day. Again, a lot of that credit goes to Lake Mills as we did not match their energy in either set. I was happy we kept it together enough to push through for the win.
"Cedar-Grove Belgium was a nice match to end the day as were able to mix up some rotations and give everyone some quality reps."
