ADAMS — It was more important for Jefferson senior Aaron Heine to win his first match at the Division 2 State Individual Wrestling Tournament. It was more important for Stanley-Boyd senior Blaine Guthrie to win his last match.
The two wrestlers met on the bookends of the final day of their high school wrestling careers on Saturday at Adams-Friendship High School, with Heine scoring a last-second 8-6 decision in the 182-pound quarterfinals. Guthrie earned some redemption in a rematch for third place, catching Heine and pinning him in 2 minutes, 18 seconds.
Heine (13-3) needed at least one win at this year’s double-elimination tournament to guarantee himself a spot on the awards podium, and got it in thrilling fashion.
With the match tied at 6-6 with 15 seconds remaining, Heine got in on a fireman’s carry, but immediately got in bad position. He managed to bail out on the move and turn it to his advantage for the winning takedown with eight seconds left to hand Guthrie (22-1) his first and only loss of the season.
“We told him if he tried a fireman’s to go sideways — don’t go backward,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. “If you do, you better roll out. He rolled back over his own back, caught the leg and finished with a double with about two seconds left. I don’t think Guthrie knew what hit him. It was Matrix-esque for the win, especially at 182. You might see that kind of stuff at 106 or 113, but not 182. I don’t know if that’s the three-sport athlete in him, or just his never say die attitude, but it shows how special Aaron is.”
Weber and co-coach EJ Pilarski went all in with Heine training for the Guthrie matchup.
“All week, we’d been preparing for that match,” Weber said. “You win that one, you’re on the podium. It’s the single biggest match of your career. You win that and you meet a goal. It’s the best match Aaron has ever wrestled from start to finish. He never stopped.”
Guthrie beat Heine by an 8-0 major decision at last year’s state tournament. That provided the perfect scouting needed for the rematch.
"We knew Guthrie had really heavy hands,” Weber said. “He snapped Aaron down a couple times with them last year. We told him, if you get snapped, catch an elbow and square your feet. He got snapped a couple times, but he never gave up the takedown.”
Heine switched tactics on his feet, just for this match.
"All we did in practice was review for him,” Heine said. “What is he going to do on neutral? I slowed down my neutral. I used to really go attack. This time, I tried to see if he would make a mistake. It worked out great every time.”
Heine was also better prepared for wrestling while wearing a mask, a requirement for all wrestlers this season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Last week, Aaron had issues with the mask, getting some air,” Weber said. "We did three or four live matches with it on and told him, ‘You’re getting used to this, no matter what.’ He wrestled (three matches at the sectional last week) and the mask got wet from his breathing. So in practice, after each match, we dumped the mask in water. Aaron’s such a coachable kid, he was up for whatever. He took it in stride. He toned things back on Thursday and Friday, so he would be fresh, but he did a phenomenal job prepping. This was the single most intense one week of practice he has ever had.”
Heine disputes the “in stride” part of Weber’s comments.
"That was terrible,” Heine said. “He waterboarded me, basically. But honestly, yeah, even though it sucked, I guess it did help.”
Meanwhile, Guthrie went into the match wearing a new mask with a slit cut into it. That strategy backfired.
"He started the first match with a newer mask,” Heine said. “He never tried it before. The part that opened up kept going into his mouth. I think that affected him. He wasn’t wearing it the next time we wrestled.”
The win sent Heine on to the semifinals, where he lost by fall at 1:33 to the eventual champion, Oconto Falls senior Clayton Whiting (17-0).
"Whiting was the best kid at that tournament, in my opinion,” Weber said. “Nothing against (Two Rivers senior 145-pounder Matty Bianchi), who became a four-time state champ, but Whiting was the best kid there.”
In the consolation semifinals, Heine scored a 6-2 decision over New Holstein senior Mike Volz (12-3) with a takedown in all three periods. Each wrestler chose neutral in the final two periods. Heine allowed just two escapes and was never in any danger.
“Aaron controlled it the whole way,” Weber said. "He had a couple nice firemen’s. He chose neutral in the second period and got another. They went neutral again in the third, and he got another."
“I dominated the whole match,” Heine said. “On the bottom, I was out. On top, I had control the whole match. It was a good fight. He was hard to roll, and he didn’t make it easy.”
Heine’s goal entering the tournament was a top three finish, so he could match or better his father Brian's third place finish at state in high school. Guthrie prevented that win a second period pin, forcing Heine to settle for fourth place. His grandfather, Dick, also won a fourth place medal in high school.
"The way he got me, it was fair and square,” Heine said. “In the first period, I didn’t agree with the takedown call he got. In the second period, I was still doing pretty well. I went for the near fall and I got too high. He hooked my head. There was nothing I could do about it.”
Heine lamented the lack of atmosphere wrestling somewhere other than the Kohl Center, which uses WIAA mats rather than mats from random high schools and seats several thousands.
“I would have loved bigger crowds — it’s not the same,” Heine said. “But they did a nice job with the Grand March of Champions, and one thing that was different that I liked was wrestling the first, third and fifth matches at the same time.”
Weber saluted his senior on a great end to a great career, which featured 96 wins.
"I hear talk about 100 wins this, 100 wins that, Weber said. "I had 185 of them, but I don’t have a medal, I'd trade 100 wins for that in a heartbeat. He was discouraged after losing in the sectional final last week, thinking he should have won. Then he had to wrestle this kid that beat him 8-0 last year. He didn’t blink. He just said, 'What do I have to do?' We said, ‘Let's put him on upset alert.’ It was a fun celebration after that."
