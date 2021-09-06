LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team placed all five runners in the top 11 to win the Lodi Invitational with 30 points on Saturday.
Sophomore Mark Garcia won the boys race in a personal best time of 17 minutes, 24 seconds to lead the Warriors. Sophomore Cameron Weiland (second, 17:33), freshman Will Hemling (fifth, 18:36), senior Jonathan Abel (tenth, 19:40) and sophomore Daniel Ertman (11th, 19:50) also scored for Lakeside.
“The boys won their first invitational since the fall of 2016 with a very good performance from the five boys running,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
“Mark ran a personal best of 17:24 with an impressive final half mile to win the individual title. Cameron also ran a personal best and led at several points in the second half of the race, but was set back by a missed flag that he had to go back to navigate. Will Helming made an outstanding debut in his first high school race.”
Jefferson’s boys took fifth with 108 points. Seniors Sawyer Thorp (seventh, 19:12), Eddy Rodriguez (14th, 20:08), Nicholas Hottinger (22nd, 21:14) and Hunter Nelson (31st, 22:09) and sophomore Ethan Gehring (34th, 22:23) scored for the Eagles.
“The boys team gave it their best effort today,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “Sawyer was steady as the leader of the team today and ran a smart race. Eddy continues to impress me as he’s learning how to run cross country. Nick, Hunter, and Ethan worked hard throughout the race rounding out our scoring five. Euli (Moreno) and Aaron (Johnson) both ran smart races today.”
Waterloo’s boys finished eighth with a 191 score. Freshman Harrison Schaefer (29th, 21:53), sophomores Cameron Tschanz (38th, 23:42) and Haydn Hauptli (39th, 23:50) and juniors Matteo Cefalu (40th, 24:11) and Sam Billingsley (45th, 24:58) also scored for the Pirates.
Eagles earn
runner-up honors
Milton edged Jefferson’s girls for the team title by one point, 56 to 57.
Junior Jocelyn Ramirez led the Eagles with a sixth place time of 22:42. Freshman Olivia Jennrich (seventh, 22:44), senior Ava Gallardo (eighth, 22:47), freshman Lexi Weinbrenner (17th, 24:17) and sophomore Leah Worzalla (19th, 24:47) also scored for Jefferson.
“The girls team ran strong today,” Carstens said. “I was very impressed with how our top three girls ran together as a pack. They pushed each other throughout the race and fed off that energy. Lexi finished fourth on our team and came on strong in the last mile of her race. Leah ran a gutsy race finishing out the scoring runners. Julia (Ball) and Lauren (Kopelke) both dropped a lot of time from our first meet.”
Lakeside’s girls finished third with 63 points. Juniors Makenzie Sievert (ninth, 23:02), Natalie Punzel (11th, 23:43) and Rose Hissom (12th, 23:43+), sophomore Mia Krahn (15th, 24:13) and junior Carlee Zimmerman (16th, 24:13) scored for the Warriors.
“The girls had a pack that closed off the scoring very well and there were a few personal bests even among returners,” Ausen said.
“Makenzie placed herself in the top ten early in the race and battled very well to the end. The next four runners followed shortly after and closed out the scoring quickly. Nataie and Rose ran solid races in the pack and gapped the pack chasing them very well in the final mile.”
Waterloo’s girls took sixth with 183 points. Sophomore Cordelia Webber (34th, 28:48), junior Maddelyn Webster (35th, 29:17), sophomore Alisa Sheshina (37th, 30:19), freshman Corryn Retzloff (38th, 30:34) and junior Julia Asik (39th, 30:44) scored for the Pirates.
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 30, Lodi 42, Milton 89, Brodhead/Juda 96, Jefferson 108, Parkview 167, Waterloo 191
Team scores — girls: Milton 26, Jefferson 27, Lakeside Lutheran 63, Lodi 89, Brodhead/Juda 99, Waterloo 183
