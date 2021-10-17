JEFFERSON -- The Eagles wasted little time jumping ahead and had plenty of time for celebration on Senior Night.
Six different seniors scored touchdowns for Jefferson's football team in a 42-0 home victory over East Troy in a Rock Valley game at JHS on Friday to finish the regular season for both teams.
The Eagles (6-2, 5-2 RVC) earn their fourth straight victory and the team's defense keeps a second straight foe off the scoreboard.
"We did a nice job securing tackles right away," Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. "Early in the Edgerton game last week, guys were too high and not finishing tackles.
"Our pass rush got in East Troy's quarterbacks face right away and forced some passes he had to get rid of before he wanted to. Aiden Behm had an interception and we recovered two fumbles.
"Guys have a good handle on the scheme and have a feel for where others are going to be. In terms of our blitz packages and stunts, we have lots of things in right now. It's nice for defensive coordinator Aaron Erickson to be able to dial those things up and give opposing teams different looks."
Behm, a senior linebacker, credited the team's rush defense and improved secondary play as to reasons the defense is clicking on all cylinders ahead of the postseason.
"Our run defense overall the last four games has been good," Behm said. "Our secondary has stepped up and picked it up. Against McFarland three weeks ago, they gave up some big plays. Since then, they have put it together and that really helps us out."
Jefferson drew the No. 6 seed in its WIAA Division 3 bracket and will travel to face No. 3 seeded Greendale Martin Luther next week. There's a good chance that this distinguished crew of four-year players for the Eagles may have played its last game at home. If so, they put on quite the show.
"It was something else," Behm said of the emotions of Senior Night. "I knew going into the game it was possibly our last game on that field. I tried to leave it all out there.
"After we won, I didn't think about it being our last home game. It's crazy and hard to believe our group are the seniors now. I remember my first freshman year games well. It was something else on Friday to look over at the opponents, my teammates and my family."
Senior running back Brady Gotto scored on a four-yard run and senior running back Nate McKenzie added a 13-yard rushing TD in the first quarter, staking the hosts to a 13-0 edge.
"We had a bit of a slow start," Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. "The field was sloppy and we bobbled the ball a little bit. Had to make some plays early. We punted to them and Paden Phillips does a great job knocking it out on the tackle and Owen Cass recovered. Gotto then scored and that was a big momentum shift.
"East Troy got the ball first in the game and we stopped them but then had to punt. To get the ball back on that punch out, you could feel it that our guys were excited."
Senior running back Owen Cass bursted through a hole and took an 83-yard tote to paydirt in the second quarter on the second play of a drive. Senior tight end Joel Martin then caught an 80-yard TD on a play-action pass from senior quarterback Evan Neitzel. Senior running back Jon Lenz scored on a four-yard scamper for the halftime score of 35-0.
"Owen works so hard in practice and has done a lot to show the coaches he deserved a chance," Gee said. "He made a good case for himself. There were three defenders and three pullers. Everyone got to their guy and Owen busted through.
"The second long TD, after we had success running the ball, we used a play-action pass and Martin was all by himself. That's deflating for an opponent. Those two 80-plus yard plays gave us control. It's nice to go into halftime and talk about who is going to be playing offense and defense and get everyone on the field for that last home game."
Senior running back Jesse Heller contributed a one-yard TD in the third for the final margin.
Junior defensive end Jaden Gallenberg had a fumble recovery in the second half for the Eagles, who had a 334-138 in total yards and 254-104 advantage in rushing yards while holding the Trojans (2-7, 2-5) to 1-for-9 on third downs and 0-for-1 on fourth down.
"Defensively, our keys start with the defensive line being low and strong," Behm said of keys to sustaining this level of playing moving forward. "We want the linebackers to fill those holes. If they are passing, we fill zones well. For the secondary, don't bite on the run and stay to their position and we'll be good there.
"Offensively, showing more formations like we have been with running and passing the ball hard to surprise them is key."
Jefferson's seniors last played in the postseason in 2019 as sophomores, when the team fell at home to Lakeside Lutheran in Level 1. This group is determined to continue leaving its mark well into the playoffs.
"I'd love to win our first postseason game," Behm said. "I don't want to go out that way.
"Playing a full fall season this fall has been awesome. It felt like a flip of a switch and now we're here. It flew by which is sad to say. It was a fun nine weeks."
Gee is thrilled that so many fourth-year players came up with big plays, creating memories for life.
"Really excited for those guys," Gee said. "We were able to get a lot of different guys into the end zone. Jon Lenz doesn't get a ton of carries and he scored. For Owen on that run and Joel and Evan connecting on that pass, those plays are ones they will remember the rest of their lives.
"They will have those memories and be able to tell stories about their last home game and good memories of playing football at Jefferson High School."
JEFFERSON 42, EAST TROY 0
Jefferson 13 22 7 0 -- 42
East Troy 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Scoring plays
J -- Gotto 4 run (Frank kick)
J -- McKenzie 7 run (kick failed)
J -- Cass 83 run (Heller run)
J -- Martin 80 pass from Neitzel (Frank kick)
J -- Lenz 4 run (Frank kick)
J -- Heller 1 run (Frank kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: ET 138, J 334; Rushing yards: ET 104, J 254; First downs: ET 8, J 11; Penalties-yards: ET 4-28; J 5-45; Interceptions thrown: ET 1, J 0; Fumbles lost: ET 1, J 2.
