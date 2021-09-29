Waterloo’s Dakota Sturgill (15) and Ryan Sturgill (5) combine on a tackle during a 61-0 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Friday in Waterloo. The Pirates held the Panthers to minus-33 yards of total offense in the victory.
Following a gut-wrenching 14-15 loss at the hands of the rival Marshall Cardinals in Week 5, the Waterloo Pirates were out to purge their demons Friday.
The unfortunate recipient of this retaliation was Palmyra-Eagle. The Panthers entered the game 0-5 and had been outscored in the previous two weeks 110-6. Well, make it 171-6 in their last three games. Waterloo whomped the Panthers 61-0, moving to 4-2 on the season.
While the scoring outburst was impressive, the Waterloo defense truly stole the show. The Pirates were unrelenting, never allowing Palmyra-Eagle to even get a first down. The Panthers had -2 yards passing and -7 (sack adjusted) yards rushing. The Waterloo defensive line made life miserable for Palmyra-Eagle.
Offensively, the Pirates opted to keep the ball primarily on the ground. Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush attempted only six passes in the game. It made sense, however, given how dominant of a day senior running back Eugene Wolff was having.
Wolff carried his squad in this one. He scored the first four touchdowns of the game for the Pirates, three from close range and one from 33 yards out. His early efforts, coupled with two touchdown runs from sophomore Trevor Firari, gave Waterloo a whopping 41-0 lead at halftime.
It didn’t take Wolff long to get cooking in the second half, either. Just over a minute into the third quarter, Wolff broke a 60-yard scamper to bump the lead to 47-0. Waterloo head coach Dave Frisell had seen enough from his starters by this point and let the second string get some play.
In the fourth quarter, sophomore Mathieu Watson broke off a massive 66-yard score to give the Pirates a 54-0 advantage, and they weren’t done yet. Junior Nate Broderick finished things off with a 17-yard score to get Waterloo to the final score, 61-0.
Wolff led the team in rushing, turning his 15 carries into 195 yards and five scores. Watson had 70 yards on just three carries, a 23.3 yard average.
Defensively, Wolff was a leader as well with a team-high 1.5 sacks. Ryan Sturgill also contributed an interception.
The win was a flex of the muscles for the Pirates, but momentum may be hard to sustain with the tumult coming this week. Monday, Sept. 27, Waterloo’s scheduled Week 7 opponent, Dodgeland, was forced to cancel due to low numbers as attributed to health and safety protocols. This leaves the Pirates scrambling for a replacement before Friday, Oct. 1.
