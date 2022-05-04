JEFFERSON — The Eagles came to the dish in the seventh inning staring down the reality of a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Crimson Tide, one that would have been most costly to their chances of winning the Rock Valley Conference this season.
The Jefferson baseball team scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh inning, holding on to defeat Edgerton 6-5 in the second game of a conference doubleheader at Fischer Field on Wednesday, splitting the twin bill among conference contenders.
The Crimson Tide took opener 7-2.
In the second game, Luis Serrano scored the go-ahead run from second base on a dropped third strike with two outs in the seventh to make it 6-5. Tyler Butina scored from third on the play for the tying run. Winning pitcher Drew Peterson worked around a two-out walk in the seventh and got Carson Brown to fly out to end things with runners on first and second.
Peterson pitched three no-hit innings and struck out three. Butina, who started, allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts, no walks in four frames.
Butina doubled home Aidan Kammer in the first and later scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.
In the third, Peterson plated a run on a ground out and Tanner Pinnow gave Jefferson a 4-3 edge with a run-scoring single to center.
Brown had a two-out, RBI single in the fourth to square it at 4 for the Crimson Tide, who took a 5-4 lead in the fourth on a two-out single by Steven Olson.
Butina, who was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, and Serrano, who was 2-for-4 and scored twice, both singled with one down in the seventh before coming around to score. Pinnow also had two hits.
In the first game, the Crimson Tide took the lead with two runs in the sixth and added three insurance scores in the seventh.
The Eagles struck first on a run-scoring double by Aiden Behm to left field in the third. The Crimson Tide pulled ahead with two in their half of the fourth before Serrano bunted for a hit and scored via error to make it 2-all through four frames.
With two outs in the sixth, Edgerton pulled ahead for good when Liam Punzel scored on a wild pitch by Tyler Fredrick and Shane Kisting plated a run to make it 4-2. Edgerton added three runs on four hits in the seventh for the final margin.
Fredrick allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out three with one walk. Reliever Evan Neitzel allowed three earned on four hits in 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.
Edgerton starter Steven Olson pitched six strong to get the decision, striking out nine with one walk while allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. Justin Clark worked a scoreless seventh.
The Eagles are 13-4 overall and 12-2 in conference games. Beloit Turner has one league loss while Edgerton has two conference defeats as the race to win the conference championship hits the home stretch.
Jefferson hosts Turner in its next game on Tuesday, May 10, at 4:45 p.m. The sides face off in Beloit on Thursday, May 12.
First game
EDGERTON 7, JEFFERSON 2
Edgerton 000 202 3 — 7 10 1
Jefferson 001 100 0 — 2 4 4
Leading hitters—E: H. Langer 2x3 (2B), Peyton Lee 3x4, Shane Kisting 2x4; J: Aiden Behm 2x2 (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—E: Steven Olson (W, 6-4-2-1-9-1), Justin Clark (1-0-0-0-1-1); J: Tyler Fredrick (L, 5.2-6-4-2-3-1), Evan Neitzel (1.1-4-3-3-2-0).
Second game
JEFFERSON 6, EDGERTON 5
Jefferson 202 000 2 — 6 8 4
Edgerton 301 100 0 — 5 8 2
Leading hitters—J: Tyler Butina 2x4 (2B), Luis Serrano 2x4, Tanner Pinnow 2x4; E: Peyton Lee (2B), Shane Kisting 3x4, Steven Olson 2x4.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—J: Tyler Butina (4-8-5-3-4-0); Drew Peterson (W, 3-0-0-0-3-1); E: Peyton Lee (5-5-4-2-6-3), Liam Punzel (L, 2-3-2-2-3-0).
