LAKE MILLS — Senior center Kayla Will scored a game-high 15 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team defeated host Lakeside Lutheran 60-49 in a Capitol Conference game on Thursday.
“I thought defensively we played well,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “In the first half we did a good job boxing out and keeping them off the glass. Late in the game we weren’t as good boxing out or getting to loose balls.
“Proud of my kids. That’s a huge win that gets us to 8-0. That’s the first team to challenge us a little bit. Without Julianna Wagner, we had other kids that had to step into roles they hadn’t been in yet in a competitive game down the stretch.”
The L-Cats (8-0, 3-0 Capitol) scored on four straight trips early in the game to build a 12-4 lead. Senior guard Ava Wollin had a layin, senior guard Taylor Roughen connected from 3 and hit a free throw before senior center Vivian Guerrero scored a transition bucket, which was caused by a Wollin deflection.
Will finished off a 3-point play, increasing the advantage to 17-9 midway through the half.
Lake Mills led Lakeside 34-23 at halftime and Wollin had a successful 3-point play late in the first frame.
Wollin and Guerrero each scored 11 points for Lake Mills, which moved up two spots to third in this week’s WisSports.net Coaches’ Poll in Division 3. Roughen finished with eight.
“Thought we were mentally tough tonight and played through some stuff we couldn’t control,” Siska said. “I thought the 131 defense was a good plan tonight. Thought we could take them out of a rhythm and turn them into an outside shooting team tonight. That look was effective.”
For Lakeside (4-1, 0-1), senior guard Mia Murray had nine points and senior guard Morgan Slonaker finished with eight.
"(Lake Mills) is a great rebounding team," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We didn’t get any second-chance points. They gobbled up rebounds. Their offense is very efficient. They score a lot of different ways.
"I’m just happy the way our team is improving every game and every day. It was a fun game when you play against a high-quality opponent like those guys. They play the right way and Brandon coaches the right way. It was fun even being on the losing side of it."
The Warriors cut the lead to 55-49 in the final four minutes.
"I thought we played better halfcourt defense in the second half," Asmus said. "We hit some three pointers. Was happy to see our girls scratch, fight and claw. When the game got done I told them it was a good incentive to get to work tomorrow and get better."
Lake Mills went 16-for-26 at the free throw line while Lakeside was 10-for-21.
The L-Cats host Janesville Parker on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
The Warriors host Poynette on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 60,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 49
Lake Mills 34 26 — 60
Lakeside Lutheran 23 26 — 49
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 2 3-5 8; A. Wollin 3 4-4 11; J. Pitta 1 1-2 3; Guerrero 5 1-3 11; Lamke 1 0-0 3; B. Pitta 3 0-1 6; Will 4 7-11 15; E. Wollin 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 16-26 60.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 3 1-2 8; Heckmann 1 0-0 3; Schuetz 2 0-4 4; Gnabasik 1 0-0 3; Shadoski 2 2-3 7; Uecker 0 1-2 1; Liddicoat 2 0-0 6; Neuberger 2 2-3 6; Riesen 1 0-1 2; Murray 2 4-6 9. Totals 21 10-21 49.
3-point goals: LM 4 (Roughen 1, A. Wollin 1, Lamke 1, E. Wollin 1); LL 7 (Slonaker 1, Heckmann 1, Gnabasik 1, Liddicoat 2, Murray 1, Shadoski 1). Total fouls: LM 18; LL 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.