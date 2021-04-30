RIO — Morgan Kehl earned the decision and helped her own cause with two hits and three RBIs as Hustisford/Dodgeland beat Rio 20-1 on Thursday.
Mya Schreier went 4-for-4 with four runs scored. Autumn Soter added two doubles. Ally Roberts had two hits including a triple and drove in a team-high four RBIs. Abbey Petges added two hits.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 20, RIO 1
Husty/Dodge 37(10) — 20 15 0
Rio 100 — 1 2 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Kehl W; 3-2-1-1-5-2)
Leading hitters — HD: Schreier 4x4, Soter 2x3 (2 2B), Kehl 2x3, 3BI, Roberts 2x2 (3B, 4BI), Petges 2x2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.