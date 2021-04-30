RIO — Morgan Kehl earned the decision and helped her own cause with two hits and three RBIs as Hustisford/Dodgeland beat Rio 20-1 on Thursday.

Mya Schreier went 4-for-4 with four runs scored. Autumn Soter added two doubles. Ally Roberts had two hits including a triple and drove in a team-high four RBIs. Abbey Petges added two hits.

HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 20, RIO 1

Husty/Dodge 37(10) — 20 15 0

Rio 100 — 1 2 0

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Kehl W; 3-2-1-1-5-2)

Leading hitters — HD: Schreier 4x4, Soter 2x3 (2 2B), Kehl 2x3, 3BI, Roberts 2x2 (3B, 4BI), Petges 2x2

