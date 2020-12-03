Winnebago Lutheran Academy senior guard Alayna Suprenand hit the game-winning shot in the lane with 2.1 seconds remaining in a 65-63 win over the Luther Prep girls basketball team at LPS on Thursday.
WLA (2-0) spoiled Phoenix junior forward Grace Schmidt’s 37-point performance, which is a career-best, rallying from down 10 points with 11 minutes, 15 seconds remaining.
“At about the eight-minute mark, we had a stretch where we turned the ball over four times,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. “They were able to pick off a long pass or a pass we didn’t meet and get a 2. We’d chase down after them and put them at the free throw line. They have some good players who have played solid basketball. They stayed composed. We tied it up with 30 seconds left. They held the ball for one shot and Suprenand scored inside on an isolation play. We didn’t have time for a final shot.”
Schmidt had 19 at the break and senior forward Lauren Paulsen scored eight of her 15 minutes in the first frame as LPS (0-1) built a 31-23 halftime edge.
Viking senior wing Geneva Hewitt tallied 25 points and Suprenand, who has battled back from torn ACLs the last two seasons, finished with 22.
Schmidt made 14 field goals and was 9-for-14 at the line, scoring a variety of ways.
“She performed as to be expected,” Schroeder said. “Offensively Grace was a dominant force inside. She was able to control the paint. Having a player like that is pretty special. Very happy for her. Grace is a team-first player so she was just as upset as everyone else not being able to come down with the win.
“It was our first game and we had a couple girls starting for the first time. I saw a lot of good things. This is a tough one to lose, but a lot of good stuff happened and thankfully we have a long rest of the season to keep growing the program.”
Paulsen fed Schmidt on an inbound pass for an easy bucket to up the lead to 38-28 early in the second half. Schmidt hit a contested runner to maintain the double-digit lead a minute later.
Paulsen made a pair of foul shots and senior guard Grace Kieselhorst had an assist on a Schmidt basket, making it 46-33 with 11:45 to go.
WLA, which also won last season's matchup 65-46, finished the game on a 32-17 run to come out on top.
The Phoenix play at Oakfield on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 65,
LUTHER PREP 63
Winnebago Luth. 23 42 — 65
Luther Prep 31 32 — 63
WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Shea 1 1-6 4, Kuske 2 0-0 4, Pinno 0 2-5 2, Frey 3 1-2 7, Suprenand 7 8-10 22, Hewitt 8 5-6 25. Totals 21 17-29 65.
LUTHER PREP — deBoer 0 1-2 1, Paulsen 5 3-4 15, G. Kieselhorst 0 3-4 3, Schmidt 14 9-14 37, Sulzle 1 0-0 2, Zellmer 2 1-2 5. Totals 22 17-26 63.
3-point goals: WL (Hewitt 4, Suprenand 1, Shea 1) 6. LP (Paulsen 2) 2. Total fouls WL 16, LP 17. Fouled out: WL Hewitt, LP Paulsen.
