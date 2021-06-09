MARSHALL — The 10th-seeded Luther Prep softball team lost at seventh-seeded Marshall 10-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Wednesday.
Sadie Bolton was 2-for-2 with a pair of singles for the Phoenix (3-15) and Sarah Vance singled for the team's other hit.
Allie Rateike earned the decision for the Cardinals (9-11), tossing a six-inning three-hitter. She struck out eight and walked none on 79 pitches.
Luther Prep's Emma Bortulin took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on two hits in two innings with five walks and a strikeout. Andrea Bortulin worked the final 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four runs (two earned) on two hits, walking eight and striking out three.
Marshall scored three runs via error and two more on bases-loaded walks. Jenna Swanlund hit a no-out, two-run double as part of a five-run Cardinal fifth inning that made it 8-0.
Swanlund, Zara Quam and Mollie Fritter all scored twice.
MARSHALL 10, LUTHER PREP 0 (6)
Luther Prep 000 000 — 0 3 7
Marshall 215 011 — 10 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Rateike (W; 6-3-0-0-8-0); LP: E. Bortulin (L; 2-2-6-5-1-5), A. Bortulin (3.1-2-4-2-3-8).
Leading hitters — M: Swanlund (2B); LP: Bolton 2x2.
