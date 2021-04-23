Niebler loses opener at state

LAKE GENEVA — Jefferson sophomore Gracie Niebler ended her standout season with a first-round loss during the WIAA state girls tennis tournament on Thursday in Lake Geneva.

Niebler fell to Appleton West senior Alison Olson 4-6, 6-3, 8-0, finishing the season 10-5 overall.

Olson fell to Middleton freshman Netra Somasundaram 6-1, 6-0 in the second round.

Quarterfinals — Dunsim, Neenah, def. Remesh, Madison Memorial, 6-3, 6-4; Yang, Madison La Follette, def. Somasundaram, Middleton, 7-6 (3), 6-3; Minikel, Manitowoc, def. Hower, Eau Claire Memorial, 6-1, 6-4; Olson, Madison Memorial, def. Fergus, De Pere, 6-3, 6-2.

Second round — Dunsim def. Schiegg, Ashwaubenon, 6-0, 6-0; Remesh def. Goetz, Stoughton, 6-1, 6-0; Yang def. Potter, Oshkosh West, 6-1, 6-0; Somasundaram def. Olson, Appleton West, 6-1, 6-0; Hower def. Agapov, Middleton, 6-4, 7-6 (2); Minikel def. Petrinski, Fond du Lac, 6-2, 6-0; Fergus def. Kleman, Stevens Point, 6-0, 6-0; Olson def. L. Damkot, Sheboygan North, 6-1, 6-0.

First round — Schiegg def. Grund, Janesville Craig, 6-2, 6-3; Goetz def. Hyzer, Janesville Craig, 6-0, 6-0; Remesh def. Paape, Neenah, 6-2, 7-5; Potter def. C. Damkot, Sheboygan North, 6-2, 6-1; Somasundaram def. Qian, Madison West, 6-0, 6-1; Olson def. Niebler, Jefferson, 4-6, 6-3, 8-0; Agapov def, Houwers, Whitewater, 6-3, 6-0; Hower def. Brosteau, Bay Port, 6-0, 6-0; Petrinski def. Maudlin, McFarland, 6-3, 7-6, 4-0; Kleman def. Breitbach, Verona, 6-3, 6-0; Fergus def. Patel, Ashwaubenon, 6-0, 6-1; L. Damkot def. Hoitomt, Eau Claire Memorial, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-8.

