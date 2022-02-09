CAMBRIDGE — Mayah Holzhueter scored 32 points for Cambridge in a 68-25 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s girls basketball team on Tuesday.

Saveea Freeland added 13 points for Cambridge (13-7, 5-2 in conference). Tess Blundell scored 12 points to pace Waterloo (8-12, 3-5).

Waterloo travels to face Belleville on Friday.

Cambridge 68, Waterloo 25

Waterloo (fg ft-ft tp) — Blundell 4 2-2 12, Huebner 2 2-2 6, Jaehnke 2 0-1 4, Lauersdorf 1 0-1 2, Baumann 0 1-4 1, Albrecht 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 5-12 25.

Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Holzhueter 12 4-6 32, Freeland 4 5-6 13, B. Stenklyft 3 2-4 8, Roidt 2 1-1 6, Downing 2 0-0 5, Brown 1 0-0 2, Bernhardt 1 0-0 2, T. Stenklyft 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 12-19 68.

Three pointers — C (Holzhueter 4, Roidt, Downing), W (Blundell 2).

Total fouls — C 14, W 12.d

