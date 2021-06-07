ASHIPPUN — Third baseman Kyle Kopplin had three hits and three RBIs as the Watertown Cardinals defeated the Ashippun Mudcats 15-2 in a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday.
Malachi Roeseler, Otto Treichel and Payton Foltz also had three each for the Cardinals, who finished with 16. Starting pitcher Jake Fischer had two hits including a two-run double during a six-run rally in the fourth.
Fischer allowed no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk over three innings. Zach Brandenburg pitched the final four innings in relief, allowing two earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Ashippun starter Jack Kramer went four innings and took the loss. He had one of Ashippun’s four hits. Angel Fischer drove in a run for the Mudcats.
WATERTOWN 15, ASHIPPUN 2
Watertown 021 605 1 — 15 16 0
Ashippun 000 200 0 — 2 4 0
WP: Brandenburg
LP: J. Kraemer
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Rowedder 4-1-1-1, Roeseler 4-1-3-2, Fischer 4-1-2-2, Sand 1-0-0-0, Treichel 5-3-3-1, Foltz 4-3-3-1, Kopplin 5-2-3-3, Strupp 3-0-0-0, Dominguez 2-0-0-0, Brandenburg 3-2-1-2, Richart 2-2-0-0 Totals 37-15-16-12
Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — J. Kraemer 2-0-1-0, Gross 3-0-0-0, Becker 2-0-0-0, Sjoberg 1-0-0-0, Pierson 1-0-0-0, T. Ryan 3-1-1-0, Hunt 2-0-1-0, M. Kraemer 1-0-0-0, Schilling 3-0-1-1, Leslie 3-0-0-0 Totals 23-2-4-1
2B — W (Fischer)
Pitching — HO: Fischer (W) 1 in 3, Brandenburg (W) 3 in 4, J. Kraemer (A) 10 in 4, Gross (A) 4 in 2, Leslie (A) 2 in 1. R: Fischer (W) 0, Brandenburg (W) 2, J. Kraemer (A) 9, Gross (A) 5, Leslie (A) 1. SO: Fischer (W) 1, Brandenburg (W) 2, J. Kraemer (A) 0, Gross (A) 4, Leslie (A) 2. BB: Fischer (W) 1, Brandenburg (W) 2, J. Kraemer (A) 3, Gross (A) 1, Leslie (A) 0
